Bitcoin jumps to new high above $66,000 after landmark U.S. ETF launch

By Ryan Browne
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin notched a fresh all-time high as investors cheered the successful launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. The world's largest cryptocurrency previously set its record at $64,899 in mid-April. Bullish comments from legendary trader Paul Tudor Jones also boosted sentiment as the billionaire investor said he...

