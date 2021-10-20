CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte woman wins $1 million from $10 scratch-off ticket

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
 8 days ago

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mary Szura of Charlotte tried her luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Szura purchased her lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the QuikTrip on Monroe Road in Matthews. She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

