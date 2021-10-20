Charlotte woman wins $1 million from $10 scratch-off ticket

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mary Szura of Charlotte tried her luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Szura purchased her lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the QuikTrip on Monroe Road in Matthews. She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $424,503.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.