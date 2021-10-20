Rep. Darby to Run for Another Term

SAN ANGELO – Representative Drew Darby (R-San Angelo) formally announced Wednesday that he will seek re-election to the Texas House of Representatives to serve House District 72.

Darby will run for re-election in the Republican Primary in 2022.

Representative Darby’s proven record of accomplishment for the Concho Valley and West Texas includes expanding essential broadband resources, increasing funding for public education and rural healthcare services, and growing Texas’ valuable oil and gas and agriculture industries. Representative Darby championed conservative policies during the recent 87th Texas Legislative Session, helping to make it one of the most conservative in our state’s history. Under his leadership, the Texas Legislature successfully passed $2.8 billion for enhanced border security, reformed our broken bail system, strengthened the integrity of our elections, and passed key pro-life measures.



“I am honored to represent West Texas and advocate for our community’s strong conservative values,” said Representative Darby. “Still, more work remains. I look forward to again being a rural voice at the Capitol in Austin.”

The Texas Legislature has concluded its third special session in which boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts were redrawn. This is required every ten years after a new census is taken in order to ensure equal representation for all Texans. Under the adopted maps, House District 72 will grow with the addition of Coleman County.

“During my years of public service, I have had the opportunity on many occasions to work alongside great folks from Coleman County and look forward to the opportunity to represent them in the Texas House,” said Representative Darby. “As our state grows, rural representation is more important than ever. I am grateful for the confidence instilled in me by our community as we work together to represent West Texas interests.”