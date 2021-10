WOODBRIDGE – It is safe for customers to use water received from the Middlesex Water Company’s Park Avenue treatment plant in South Plainfield. That is what Dennis Doll, the president and chief executive officer of the company, said he can’t stress enough at the first of several meetings held to address a drinking water notice that was mailed to residents during the week of Oct. 11 regarding perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

MIDDLESEX, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO