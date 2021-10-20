CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas nurse convicted of using air injections to kill 4 patients

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zg1zO_0cX1Cjbj00

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.

The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty of capital murder involving multiple victims. Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which was scheduled to start Wednesday.

Former nurse pleads guilty over torture videos, faces life sentence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDNzd_0cX1Cjbj00
William George Davis, a Texas nurse at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, was convicted of capital murder involving multiple victims on Tuesday. (Smith County Jail via AP, File)

Davis, 37, was accused of injecting air into the four patients’ arteries after they underwent heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018. During recovery from their surgeries, the four — John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina — suffered unexplained neurological problems and died.

During the trial, Dr. William Yarbrough, a Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine, explained to the jury how injecting air into the arterial system of the brain causes brain injury and death.

Yarbrough said he was able to determine there was air in the arterial system of the victims’ brains by viewing images from brain scans — something he said he had never before observed in his decades in medicine.

He ruled out blood pressure problems or any other causes of death besides the injection of air, and said it must have happened after the surgeries because the complications occurred while the patients were in recovery.

Defense attorney Phillip Hayes told the jury that the hospital had issues and that Davis was a scapegoat who was only charged because he was there when the deaths occurred.

70-year-old arrested after refusing to leave daughter’s side at Florida hospital

Prosecutor Chris Gatewood said during closing arguments that Davis “liked to kill people.” And prosecutor Jacob Putman said the hospital hadn’t changed any of its procedures and hadn’t had any similar incidents since Davis left.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Hallsville, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Hallsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
WEHT/WTVW

UPS driver accused of stealing over $100K in jewelry, valuable metals

INDIANAPOLIS — Criminal charges were filed this week against an employee at UPS accused of stealing over $100,000 in jewelry and other valuable metals. The case began when a manager at the UPS Distribution Center on 86th Street noticed an employee allegedly stealing shipping boxes starting in September. IMPD was then asked to investigate leading […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Yarbrough
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

2K+
Followers
952
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy