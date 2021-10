The Bermuda Championship is still a fairly new event on the PGA Tour with the inaugural tournament happening in 2019. The two previous winners broke lengthy slumps, and many will be trying to follow suit when the 2021 Bermuda Championship tees off Thursday at Port Royal Golf Club. Defending champion Brian Gay got his first PGA Tour victory since 2013 at Port Royal last season, shooting a final-round 64. He then birdied the first playoff hole to beat Wyndham Clark. The runner-up finish was Clark's career best on tour. Brendon Todd broke a five-year drought when he won the event in 2019. The 2021 Bermuda Championship field, made up mostly of up-and-coming stars and aging veterans, could produce another surprise winner this weekend.

