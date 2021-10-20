CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband confesses to killing missing New Hampshire woman, police say

By Brian Wallstin, Jolie Sherman
 8 days ago

The husband of a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who was reported missing has told police he killed his wife in a small bus they had converted into a living and traveling space.

Vermont State Police say Joseph Ferlazzo confessed to detectives that he had killed his wife, Emily Ferlazzo, Saturday morning. Police say they seized the bus in St. Albans and a search turned up human remains and other evidence that corroborated Joseph Ferlazzo’s account.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday to confirm the identity of the remains and determine the cause and manner of death. Joseph Ferlazzo is scheduled to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday morning in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, was last seen Saturday near a vacation rental in Bolton, where the couple were vacationing. She was reported missing by her family Monday night.

Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, of Northfield, New Hampshire, is seen in this September photo provided to the Vermont State Police.

According to troopers, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41 told his wife’s family in New Hampshire that the couple were arguing as they drove on the Bolton Valley Access Road at about 1 p.m. Saturday. He said Emily Ferlazzo left the vehicle, a camper van, at one point and began walking along U.S. Route 2.

Emily Ferlazzo’s family reported her disappearance to the Vermont State Police shortly after 7 p.m. Monday after learning that she was missing. State police say the investigation has since expanded from the Bolton area to include locations in Enosburg and St. Albans.

The couple’s dog, a mixed breed named Remington, was located Tuesday at the home of a friend of Joseph Ferlazzo’s.

