Apparel

Best loafers to get this fall

By BestReviews, Evelyn Waugh
 8 days ago

Which loafers are best this fall?

Goodbye summer; hello fall. The season of lots of layers, chunky knits, classic denim, and sweater dresses is upon us. Tie your favorite chilly day pieces together with a pair of loafers that emulate your style.

Apart from their effortless aesthetic glory, loafers are comfortable, highly wearable, and easy to slip on. A good pair feels as comfortable as slippers and looks as stylish as a pair of black heels. You’ll likely want to have a couple of different styles in your arsenal to go with each of your favorite autumnal outfits.

What are the best minimalist loafers to buy?

Autumn loafers are available in a wide range of options. Perhaps most elegant, slip-on minimalist loafers offer clean silhouettes and basic colors. They’re aesthetically refined and lend themselves well to a crisp and uncomplicated Parisian wardrobe. Pair them with other basic pieces for a traditional, smart look that’s as stylish as it is easy.

MUSSHOE Mules for Women Slip On Comfortable Pointed Toe Women’s Loafers Women’s Flats for Women’s Mules & Clogs

What you need to know: Thesebudget-friendly yet luxury-feeling loafers have an attractive minimalist design

What you’ll love: The suede lining of these loafers is both comfortable and breathable. They feel flexible and lightweight while giving you extra support with extra padding in the insole. They are also made with cruelty-free faux leather.

What you should consider: Some users found that the pointed silhouette of these shoes was uncomfortable.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Loafer Flat

What you need to know: These refined pillow-heel loafers are available in a range of basic colors for the ideal minimalist fall shoe.

What you’ll love: This cost-effective pair of mules look much more expensive than they are. These comfortable and refined flats have a breathable synthetic suede lining in a classic silhouette. The cushioned counter-lining made of real leather includes “Heel-Pillow” comfort technology.

What you should consider: The synthetic materials in these flats won’t hold up as well as higher quality materials.

What are the best loafers with metal detail to buy?

Few shoes are as iconic and reminiscent of fall as a pair of loafers with stylish hardware detailing. Chain and metal buckle accents add a bit of life to your loafers to take your outfit to the next level.

Sam Edelman Women’s Loraine Classic Loafer

What you need to know: This quality pair of loafers will give you the aesthetics of Gucci at a budget price.

What you’ll love: Pair these loafers with a wool vest or silk blouse for a decidedly chic, dark academia look. They are easy to slip on and comfortable enough to wear during commute and for long stretches of time.

What you should consider: Those with wide feet may find these mules uncomfortably snug.

Arqa Mules for Women Women’s Leather Slip-On Fur Mule Backless Low Heel Loafers Slide Slippers

What you need to know: Real leather and rabbit fur make these loafers comfortable and durable.

What you’ll love: These luxurious loafers are handmade from quality leather. These soft and stylish mules have a 1-inch heel and a classic pointed toe. They are trendy and easy to pair with both formal and casual attire.

What you should consider: Due to the leather and animal fur, these loafers are not vegan-friendly.

What are the best printed loafers to buy?

Loafers in bold prints are highly on-trend for fall and work well with neutral outfits and basic pieces like straight-cut jeans, chunky cardigan sweaters, and plain silk blouses to make a colorful statement. Look for prints that work well with the outfits you already own. Animal prints, plaids, and abstract organic patterns are all sure to stun.

TOMS Women’s Darcy Loafer Flat

What you need to know: Thesehighly comfortable casual flat loafers are available in three chics, abstract prints.

What you’ll love: These stylish loafers come from a trusted brand. The patterns are bold yet understated enough to work with a variety of outfits and prints. They offer eco-conscious manufacturing and blister-free wear.

What you should consider: The sole on these shoes isn’t highly durable.

Trary Women’s Pointed Toe Loafers Slip-on Ballet Flat Shoes

What you need to know: Available in multiple plaid prints and leopard print, these elegant loafers will bring new life to your wardrobe.

What you’ll love: Acomfortable rubber sole and cushioned heel pad make these loafers ideal for spending hours on your feet without becoming fatigued or sore. They are elegant, chic, and versatile.

What you should consider: Some users found these shoes didn’t maintain their structural integrity with time.

What are the best chunky loafers to buy?

Chunky loafers are statement pieces reminiscent of ’90s fashion. They’re ideal for chillier days and funkier outfits. When shopping for chunky loafers, look for bold lines, square toes, and sleek materials stacked on a heel for extra height.

Franco Sarto Women’s Carolynn Loafer Flat

What you need to know: These slip-on platform loafers have shine and tassel details that can turn any outfit into a showstopper.

What you’ll love: A supportive rubber sole and padded footbed make these platform loafers a good choice for outings that require standing or walking. They have a lightweight feel and classic tassel design.

What you should consider: These loafers are on the pricier side.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Webster Loafer

What you need to know: This brand known first for comfort delivers these stylish chunky loafers at a good price.

What you’ll love: These are great for wearing to work, even on long shifts which require you to stand. They have stylish and cruelty-free faux leather with soft lining for added coziness. The comfort of these shoes is what makes them stand out — some customers report that it’s like walking on clouds.

What you should consider: These shoes tend to squeak, especially when you’re first breaking them in.

