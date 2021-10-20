CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber Gets Nautical in a Sailor Collar Cutout Dress at Elle’s Women in Hollywood

By Claudia Miller
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIA3A_0cX1CAuQ00

Hailey Bieber opted for classic glamour at last night’s Elle’s Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Walking the red carpet in Los Angeles, the model tapped Miu Miu for her evening look; the ensemble highlighted a sailor-style white collar atop a cropped blazer and coordinating high-rise midi skirt.

When it came down to footwear, the media star kept it classic in pointed-toe pumps with a rounded vamp, lifted heel and patent uppers. Baldwin also threw on a gold chain anklet for a subtle top of jewelry.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. In 2020, too, anklets served as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can now find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Saweetie, Kylie Jenner and Heidi Klum.

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. For example, the media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Serving as a Superga ambassador, too, Baldwin’s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brands for shoes are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the labels that every “it” girl is wearing.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the Elle Women in Hollywood event.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Ralph Lauren
Elle

Salma Hayek's 14-Year-Old Daughter Walked The Eternals Red Carpet In A Saint Laurent Dress

Salma Hayek's version of Bring Your Daughter to Work Day is arguably a bit more exciting than your average office party. The Eternals actress invited her teenage daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to walk the red carpet with her and the rest of the cast—including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Lauren Ridloff—ahead of the much-anticipated world premiere in Los Angeles. The 14-year-old has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style: She stepped out in a ruffled black-and-white polka-dot mini-dress by Saint Laurent, while Hayek stunned in a plunging black-and-gold Gucci gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Slays In Plunging Gown & Cozies Up To BF Van Hunt At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood

Halle Berry stunned on the carpet at the ‘ELLE Women in Hollywood’ event in a plunging paisley print gown with her dashing boyfriend, Van Hunt, on her arm. Halle Berry, 55, was one of the women honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the event in a black and pink paisley print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also wore gold jewelry and dangling earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Zendaya wears harness made of chains for ‘Dune’ promo

Zendaya is all armored up. The actress, 25, is continuing to embrace her inner soldier while promoting “Dune,” most recently rocking a backless Vivienne Westwood harness top made entirely from draped chains at a London photocall for the film on Sunday. Styled by Law Roach, the star paired the breastplate...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Dares to Wear All White After Labor Day in a Glowing Minidress & Pumps

Khloe Kardashian dared to wear head-to-toe white this week during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The media personality appeared on today’s episode in a glowing white minidress and matching pumps, contrasting with see-through PVC panels. As the fashion legend goes, Labor Day marks the end of summer and therefore the end of white ensembles and footwear for the season. The reasoning and theories behind this unwritten rule range amongst sources but whatever the reason may be,  the age-old decree always causes a divide in the industry — certain stars follow the precedent to a T while others, like Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elle#White Collar#Hollywood#Guess Zadig Voltaire#Classic Street Collection#Superga#Nike Air Force#Chanel#Off White
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae Is Serving Body in a Skintight Cutout Dress

When I woke up this morning, the first thing I saw was Addison Rae's abs—as it should be. The influencer was all over my timeline due to her incredibly sexy look from ELLE's Women in Hollywood party. Keeping her aesthetic minimal and chic, Addison donned a super simple black gown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Paired a Turtleneck, High-Slit Dress with the Tallest Stiletto Boots

Jennifer Lopez, known for her sexy dressing, just wore the perfect autumnal outfit that screamed "hot girl fall" in the most subtle way. On Sunday, the Second Act star joined her boyfriend Ben Affleck at a Los Angeles screening of his new film The Tender Bar at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. For the occasion, the actress wore a super chic, all-black outfit, which included a long-sleeve fitted turtleneck dress that had a thigh-high leg slit and a flouncy hem. The dress's opening revealed a pair of badass knee-high stiletto boots that were complemented by a matching Valentino handbag, oversized aviator sunglasses, and hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Brings Back 2000s R&B in Leather Crop Top, Jogger Jeans & Big Toe Sandals

Gabrielle Union threw it back to the early 2000s as she channeled the classic R&B music videos from the decade. Promoting her new New York & Co. collection on Instagram last night, the “Being Mary Jane” star went retro-chic in a faux-leather crop top — currently on sale for $56 discounted from $80. The sleek piece came matched to jogger-style jeans from the collab, also on sale for just $35 at NYandCompany.com. On her feet, the throwback appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Cozies Up in Chunky Sweater, Patchwork Jeans and Sleek Mules for Mother Denim Party

Julianne Hough gave summery sandals a fall upgrade for the Net-A-Porter x Mother denim launch event with supermodel Carolyn Murphy this weekend. The “Footloose” star posed for photos in a chunky G.Label turtleneck layered over a white blouse at a celebratory lunch and farmer’s market in Malibu’s Thorne Family Farm. Her look was complete with a pair of Mother + Carolyn Murphy’s patchwork jeans, as well as a red Celine clutch and pink Quay sunglasses. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were patent leather mules by Stuart Weitzman. Her $395 Aleena style featured two thin straps, a four-inch-tall stiletto heel and shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy