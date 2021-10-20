Is It Proper Not To Love One’s Spouse?

As I occasionally fret about the larger and seemingly more intractable challenges facing our nation, I am often heartened by the hard work, progress, and ingenuity I witness demonstrated by community nonprofits. Driven by lean staff and volunteers, these modest enterprises face down challenges ranging from homelessness to mental illness and addiction, offering assistance, aid, and at the very least a thoughtful ear and warm, helping hand. Missions, resources, and staffing models vary, but I continue to be routinely touched as well as impressed by their passion and commitment to task, desire to help and improve others’ lives, and so often the selflessness and often low incomes which accompany doing this work.
