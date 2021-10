Time to say hello to the newest and most adorable member of the Gloucester Township Police Department. It was announced on Facebook earlier this week that the department in Camden County will be adding a new K-9 duo and has already passed along assignments to the team. Welcome, Venus! Police Chief David Harkins announced via social media that the Venus the Bloodhound will be assigned to Patrolman James Evans.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO