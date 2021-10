PVRIS have dropped a new single ‘My Way’. Lynn explains: “‘My Way’ is a song about accepting and embracing the trials and tribulations of the past, present, and future. It’s about facing the pain, loss, hard times, and hard decisions while finding empowerment and humility (and a sprinkle of humour) through it all. Life always pushes us toward great change and growth. When we stop fighting it and flow with it, we offer ourselves, and others, so much more. Whatever way it takes us, our paths are all so uniquely our own. You have your way and I have my way.”

