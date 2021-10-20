CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Review & Test Drive

By Malcolm Hogan
Automotive Addicts
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lexus brand is often slow to innovate but doing such has paid off for their unsurpassed reliability track record and unique design and luxury appeal that’s helped keep them relevant and trusted my many. In their methodical approach to their lineup, Lexus chooses to keep the compact-sized IS around but...

www.automotiveaddicts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Lexus UX250h Hybrid

This is the smallest and least expensive crossover in Lexus’s lineup. In base front-drive trim, starting at $34,025, the subcompact UX200 uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. In tested UX250h hybrid form, starting at $36,225 with standard all-wheel drive, you gain 12 hp and over 20 percent greater fuel mileage. The extra cost and the improved driving verve provided by the electric motor/gas engine combo clearly offset each other — especially since our realized fuel economy surpassed the EPA estimates of 41 city, 38 mpg highway with 44 mpg in the driving that most of us perform daily.
BUYING CARS
spotlightepnews.com

Lexus goes racing with 2021 RC F Fuji!

We usually don’t associate Lexus, the luxury automaker, with race cars. But that changes as we take a look at a very rare and special edition of the Lexus RC – the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition. Other than missing all the sponsorship decals and race car number, this is a car that looks as if it were meant to be driven on the racing circuit. And Lexus is making it available for the general public to buy. But obtaining one may not be so simple – more on that later. First, let’s see what the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is.
CARS
Motor1.com

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Quick Drive Review: Best Of Bronco, Raptor

Rumors crept out in August of 2021 that the Ford Bronco-based pickup truck was dead. Fans of the Bronco, Ford trucks, and the idea of some neat blend of the two to combat the Jeep Gladiator wept. But after a stint in the 2021 F-150 Tremor, we're here to say the Bronco pickup's cancellation is no big deal, because this new variant is a neat marriage of the best parts of Ford's two trademark body-on-frame bruisers.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Is#Lexus Gs#Lexus Ls#Torsen#V8
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Lexus NX350 Turbo First Test: A Clear Improvement, But No Segment Leader

When you're battling 14 rivals in the industry's most competitive luxury segment, you better bring your best. And after seven long years, Lexus re-enters the compact luxury SUV segment with a completely redesigned 2022 NX. Curious buyers will find not one or two engine options, but four distinct powerplants, more than any other Lexus. Although the big grille is back, the new second-gen NX offers so much more than the aggressive front styling we all expect from Lexus.
CARS
thecheyennepost.com

Test Drive: Polaris Slingshot is triple the fun

If twice is nice, then what is thrice? Before you ding me for bad grammar, thrice is a real world that means three times. So what’s all the obscure references to three all about?. This week’s tester is quite interesting in that it has three wheels. Is it a motorcycle...
CARS
News/Talk KFYO

The Car Pro Test Drives the 2022 Infiniti QX80

Thursday on Sunrise LBK with Dave King and Tom Collins, The Car Pro Jerry Reynolds joined Tom to talk about his test drive of the week, new cars coming out, what to do if your car gets egged, as well as other auto industry news. This week, The Car Pro...
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Lexus LX 600 Muscles In, New Tundra Tested, And Acura Integra Is Getting A Manual: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tesla is in hot water with the NHTSA as the agency believes the EV maker should have recalled its cars equipped with autopilot. Tesla issued an over-the-air update to help vehicles detect stationary emergency vehicles. But the NHTSA seems to think this update should have been applied via a recall, in accordance with the law.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Automotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover

I’ve always loved Range Rovers for their versatility and off-road prowess wrapped up in a luxurious and attractive package. While the Land Rover brand has had its fair share of reliability concerns, yet they still set a precedent for the automotive market with their British roots that inspire unique and stunning design and nearly unmatched luxury appointments.
CARS
Robb Report

Drive Review: Lexus’s RC F Fuji Speedway Edition Looks and Sounds Like a Track Car, But Doesn’t Drive Like One

In the decades since Colin Chapman, automotive icon and founder of Lotus Cars, uttered the now famed words “simplify, then add lightness,” his quote has transcended the Lotus brand and is now a mantra that track-day enthusiasts and professional race teams alike adhere to religiously. It’s also why the 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition seems so confusing, as we discovered recently while behind the wheel at Monticello Raceway in New York. The Lexus model variant has hints of the IMSA GT3 class car in its design, nearly as much horsepower and bears the name of one of the fastest...
CARS
CNET

The best luxury SUVs for 2021

So, you want to buy a new luxury SUV, but you're already overwhelmed with the sheer number of them on sale. It's a popular segment, that's for sure. We will make this far simpler. Every luxury SUV on our list is a vehicle we would drive ourselves, or recommend to friends and family.
BUYING CARS
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Fender Lexus Custom Stratocaster

Both guitar and car enthusiasts will appreciate the recent Fender’s Custom Shop announcement regarding the launch of a limited edition of the Fender Lexus LC Stratocaster guitar, the newest custom-built piece from Principal Master Builder, Ron Thorn. The Shop will be releasing just 100 of the team-built Lexus LC Stratocaster guitars globally.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor First Drive: Trail Toolbox

Subbrands are where it's at nowadays. GMC has Denali and now AT4; Buick is trying to get Avenir off the ground; and Ford is joining the marketing fun with its Tremor subbrand for pickup trucks. The off-road-oriented Tremors all get a smattering of interior and exterior spiffs plus some helpful rock-climbing hardware. In the 2021 F-150 Tremor's case, that includes new monotube front shocks, retuned springs that lift the truck 1.2 inches, a Raptor-style front skidplate, and a suite of new off-road technologies like a trail-oriented one-pedal driving mode.
CARS
Thrive Global

Driving Test Cancellation Checker Free Vs. Paid

Because of the very fast advancement of every aspect of life, all of us must match our steps with the modern world and follow all the news trends. Now a day, almost every person is too busy dealing with their daily life and managing their schedules and routine. Having your own automobile is also a step forward toward modernism and advancement in this era. As since it’s a law to have a government-approved driving license to drive as a lawful member of society, it’s essential to pass a driving test. But the date assigned by DVSA are often 6 to 7 months, that’s a long time to wait, and usually, people can’t manage to be delayed this long. So they search for the early driving test, and the only way to get a driving test is the driving test cancellation. You can get it yourself, but it’s quite difficult as you have to keep visiting DVSA’s website all day to get a cancellation, and in very rare cases, you can find one. The other way is to hire a driving test cancellation checker. This is a wise decision to make. There are some free websites and some paid. In this article, I’ll tell you about driving test cancellation checker free vs. paid benefits.
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: Here’s a Peek at the Hotly Anticipated Next-Gen Range Rover

“What are the salient points of Range Rover DNA that we need to maintain? That was the question heading into this design process,” says Gerry McGovern, chief creative officer for Land Rover, in a conversation with Robb Report at an early viewing of the automaker’s newly revised Range Rover SUV—a model officially revealed today. McGovern then proceeded to answer that very question. “Range Rover is defined by its presence and formality. How is that achieved? Well, it’s a continuous beltline, a falling roofline—with individual posts—and a certain amount of formality in the front. It’s the glass-to-body relationship. On the interior, it’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Tim Allen Sells Ford GT Supercar for Insane Price

Known for more than just comedy, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen loves cars. After recently putting up a unique one from his collection to auction, it sold for an insane price. Tim Allen’s 2017 Ford GT supercar sold for a massive $1 million on the Bring a Trailer auction...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy