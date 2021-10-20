CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHONY's' Eboni K. Williams Sour Over Nixed Reunion, Teases New Season

TMZ.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEboni K. Williams is pissed she and her 'Real Housewives' costars won't have a reunion to clear the air -- but she's also making (and teasing) a lot of lemonade from these lemons. The newest star of 'RHONY' -- who really stirred the pot this season -- dished on...

www.tmz.com

HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
thatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Cast Officially Unveiled

After ample speculation, the official season 14 ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast has been confirmed. Loyalists of the hit Bravo series will note that the show has taken an extended hiatus and is currently off-air during what has annually been its launch frame. Insiders have claimed that a combination of...
Person
Andy Cohen
bravotv.com

This Is Andy Cohen's Favorite Real Housewives Moment Ever

Since The Real Housewives premiered in 2006, there have been many, many unforgettable moments from across the franchises. The new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by entertainment journalist Dave Quinn, takes a closer look at all things Real Housewives.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Claims Denise Richards Tried Hooking Up With ‘RHOC’ Stars After BravoCon

Lisa Rinna revealed some fresh tea on Denise Richards in a new Bravo tell-all, claiming her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star was up to even more than viewers saw during season 10. In the latest Real Housewives-themed book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn, new claims have set off another wave of drama. In the book, Lisa Rinna, 58, shared some new information about her former co-star, Denise Richards, 50, who was infamously embroiled in a sex scandal with Brandi Glanville, 48, last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Lisa, there’s more scandal to be shared, as she claimed in the book that Denise allegedly propositioned women from The Real Housewives of Orange County after BravoCon in 2019.
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Links With "Real Housewives Of Atlanta" Star: "We Outside With No Security"

The ATL has been an entertainment hub for years with the help of trap music and Tyler Perry's studio, and even reality television is drawing attention to the city. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is one of Bravo's most popular series that has helped turn everyday residents into superstars. Peter Thomas has starred in the series for several seasons and owns Bar One, a popular hot spot in Miami.
#Teases
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Teases New Season with BTS Clip from Filming

Filming for season four of Virgin River is officially underway. And the drama’s official IG account is giving us a sneak peek. On Wednesday, the producers shared a video featuring Alexandra Breckenridge on set for a day of shooting with the rest of the cast and crew. “Hey, everybody out there in the internet land. We’re out here doing season four of Virgin River,” Breckenridge says in the footage. The rest of the gang can be heard cheering in the background.
primetimer.com

Porsha Williams becomes the second longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star to announce her exit this week

Williams' announcement via Instagram comes three days after Cynthia Bailey announced her departure from the Bravo reality show after 11 years. Williams is not leaving Bravo, however. She's expected to star in a Bravo reality show focusing on her family. Williams joined Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 5 in 2012. "After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," Williams wrote. "Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."
HollywoodLife

Dorinda Medley Had ‘Major Beef’ With Vicki Gunvalson & Jill Zarin Filming ‘Real Housewives’ All Stars

The set of ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars wasn’t without drama! While filming, some of the women butted heads during the shoots. It wouldn’t be a Real Housewives season without at least a little bit of beef! Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley, 56, supposedly got into a bit of drama with fellow RHONY star Jill Zarin, 57, and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, 59, while filming the upcoming season of Real Housewives All-Stars, a source close to show revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Reality Tea

Kate Chastain Dishes On New Below Deck Chief Stew Heather Chase

It was never going to be easy replacing the reigning queen of the interior, Kate Chastain.  She served as the chief stew on Below Deck from Season 2 through Season 7.  Kate was good at her job, respected by Captain Lee Rosbach, and had a snarky sense of humor to top it off.  A reality […] The post Kate Chastain Dishes On New Below Deck Chief Stew Heather Chase appeared first on Reality Tea.
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
Popculture

MTV Reality TV Star Chris Pearson Dead at 25: What We Know

Chris Pearson, an MTV reality star, died on Oct. 10. following a violent scuffle in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that an assailant stabbed Pearson — who appeared on MTV's Ex on the Beach — at around 2 a.m. local time that morning. He was rushed to a hospital but died at 3:30 a.m. as a result of his injuries.
