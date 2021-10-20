Louisiana State Police investigating deadly crash on Airline Drive in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating six shootings since 7:00 p.m. last night, including two on Lamarque Street in Algiers. At around 10:11 p.m., the NOPD Fourth District officers were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting incident after a 33-year-old male victim showed up at a local hospital suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after, the victim was pronounced dead. It happened in the 700 block of Lamarque Street on the Westbank. Investigators say they are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO