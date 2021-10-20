CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana State Police investigating deadly crash on Airline Drive in Metairie

 8 days ago
METAIRIE, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash near a road construction project in Metairie that closed parts of Airline Drive on Wednesday morning. The...

WWL

Evangeline Parish man found safe after Silver Alert

VILLE PLATTE, La. — The Louisiana State Police said that James L. Ardoin has been found safe. The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office. Help is needed to find 80-year-old James L. Ardoin of Ville Platte. He was reported missing on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
WWL

Six shootings reported within 12 hours in New Orleans, including two on the same street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating six shootings since 7:00 p.m. last night, including two on Lamarque Street in Algiers. At around 10:11 p.m., the NOPD Fourth District officers were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting incident after a 33-year-old male victim showed up at a local hospital suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after, the victim was pronounced dead. It happened in the 700 block of Lamarque Street on the Westbank. Investigators say they are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
WWL

One man killed in Franklin Avenue shooting

NEW ORLEANS — One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting near the 1200 block of Franklin Avenue, according to NOPD. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. An investigation into the homicide is currently ongoing, but no further details were released. NOPD officials labeled the...
WWL

Tornado destroys homes in weather-battered western Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A tornado in western Louisiana damaged more than a dozen homes in a part of the state still struggling to recover from repeated weather disasters. The National Weather Service said in a preliminary report posted on Twitter that an EF-2 tornado caused “significant structural damage” to about a dozen homes when it touched down around midday Wednesday.
WWL

1 dead, 5 injured after Saturday night crash in Michoud, police say

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and five others were hurt after a crash in the Michoud area late Saturday night, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said. The collision happened in the 2400 stretch of Paris Road in New Orleans East, around 11:46 p.m. Saturday. That roadway is a portion of the I-510, police said.
WWL

Hammond couple dead after apparent murder-suicide Friday

HAMMOND, La. — A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Tangipahoa Parish Friday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on E. Coles Creek Loop in Hammond, Louisiana on October 22, for a call about a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies said...
WWL

Do we have enough police for Mardi Gras?

NEW ORLEANS — Saturday’s Krewe of Boo gave New Orleans hope the city can still stage big parades – post-pandemic. But it also exposed a police shortage that has been getting progressively worse over time. The parade had to cut out Canal Street from its route at the last minute.
WWL

LPSO: School threats made on Snapchat were found to not be credible

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Threats made to two Lafourche Parish schools on social media were found not to be credible, according to The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and School Superintendent Jarod Martin said investigations into screenshots of private Snapchat messages threatening shootings at Central Lafourche High School and Thibodaux High began Saturday and ran into Sunday.
WWL

Cyclist dies weeks after hit-and-run, driver still unidentified

NEW ORLEANS — A bicyclist died Thursday, nearly two weeks after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash off of St. Bernard Avenue. NOPD investigators said a man, identified by friends as Reagan Gurney, was riding his bike at the intersection of Law and Bruxelles streets — near North Broad Street between the Seventh Ward and the Fairgrounds — on the night of Oct. 8.
WWL

Jack Strain trial begins Monday, expected to last two weeks

COVINGTON, La. — Monday morning in Covington jury selection will begin in the trial of former long-time St.Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain. The 58-year-old was sheriff for 20 years until 2015 when he was indicted in 2019 on 8 counts of sex crimes involving juveniles. A jury will decide if...
WWL

Mom has lost 25 years with son to non-unanimous conviction

SHREVEPORT, La. — Brandon Jackson, 49, was convicted of armed robbery in 1997. He is serving a life sentence for a crime he says he didn’t commit. To this day, he denies that he was involved in the holdup of Applebee’s in Bossier City. Two members of the 12-person jury...
WWL

