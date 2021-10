A. O. Smith had a solid quarter, but the really exciting piece of the report was probably the strength in one of its newer markets. Shares of industrial concern A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) rose a quick 13% in early trading on Oct. 28. Although the stock gave back some of that early gain, it was still up by 9% roughly an hour into the trading day. The big news was the company's earnings release, which was obviously good reading.

