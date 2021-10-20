CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gal Gadot: 'I Was Shocked' and Left 'Dizzy' by How Joss Whedon 'Spoke to Me' on Set

Gal Gadot confirmed in May that reports claiming Joss Whedon threatened her career during the filming of “ Justice League ” reshoots were true. All the actress said at the time was the following: “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead.” Now Gadot has opened up a bit more on the situation in a new interview with Elle magazine .

“Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened,” Gadot said of her encounter with Whedon. “And I must say that the heads of Warner Bros., they took care of it…Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have…you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”

While Gadot has not revealed the specifics of Whedon’s alleged threat, The Hollywood Reporter published a story in April that revealed Whedon allegedly told the Wonder Woman actress that “he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines.” Sources told THR that “the biggest clash” between Whedon and Gadot came when the director “pushed Gadot to record lines she didn’t like, threatened to harm Gadot’s career and disparaged ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins.”

One source also told THR that Gadot had “issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in ‘Wonder Woman.’ She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.”

“Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know,” Gadot told Elle magazine while reflecting on the siutation. “We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

Gadot first teased her rocky relationship with Whedon in December 2020 ahead of the theatrical and streaming release of “Wonder Woman 1984.” The actress told the Los Angeles Times that she “had her own experience” with Whedon that “wasn’t the best one.” Whedon has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

