Where are the lowest gas prices in Colorado?

By Dara Bitler
 8 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado.

According to AAA , the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.52 for Regular fuel. The national average is $3.35.

The lowest price for a gallon of Regular gas in Colorado is $2.79.

As of Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., these are the 10 cheapest gas stops in Colorado for Regular fuel, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Pilot Express Travel Center
    1. Lamar: $2.79
  2. Phillips 66
    1. Fort Lupton: $2.83
  3. Circle K
    1. Fort Lupton: $2.85
  4. Sinclair
    1. Evans: $2.89
  5. Love’s Country Store
    1. Lamar: $2.94
  6. Sam’s Club
    1. Evans: $2.95
  7. Murphy Express
    1. Westminster: $2.96
  8. Mobil
    1. Littleton: $2.99
  9. Circle K
    1. Littleton: $2.99
  10. Costco
    1. Thornton: $2.99
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

