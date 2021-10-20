CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

MATCHDAY: Lyon riding high, Napoli needs a win in UEL

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

French sides Lyon and Marseille have contrasting fortunes so far in this season’s competition. Lyon is riding high in Group A with two wins, five goals scored, and none conceded ahead of its trip to play Sparta Prague, which can go top if it beats Lyon. Meanwhile, Marseille has been held to two draws despite playing well in both games and is third place in Group E. Therefore Marseille needs a win away to Lazio, which is only one point ahead in second place but will be full of confidence after beating Italian champion Inter Milan 3-1 at the weekend. A previous match between Marseille and Lazio three years ago led to street clashes between rival groups so police will be vigilant in Rome. Strangely, Napoli’s form in Europe has not matched its domestic form. For while Napoli leads Serie A with eight straight wins, it has only one point from two games in C ahead of the home game against group leader Legia Warsaw of Poland. Both of those sides include some violent ultras among their fans and a strong security presence is likely.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Four of the 32 teams in UEFA’s newly created competition have opened with two straight wins and one of those perfect records will go when Partizan Belgrade and Gent meet in the third round of games. Another team on six points is Jose Mourinho’s Roma, which heads to Norwegian champion Bodø/Glimt as the competition’s top scorer with eight goals. Tottenham striker Harry Kane is already the joint top individual scorer with three goals after his hat trick as a substitute in a win against Mura in the second round, but will not be adding to that tally away to Dutch team Vitesse. Tottenham, which is tied on four points with Rennes atop their group, said Kane will be among those staying in England to prepare for a Premier League match at West Ham on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Europa League wrap: West Ham, Lyon stay perfect, Galatasaray win again

West Ham and Lyon have the last two perfect records in the UEFA Europa League group stage after three rounds of fixtures, the Hammers easing to three points in London and the French club winning a thriller in Prague. Elsewhere, there were significant wins for Galatasaray, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt,...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Lorenzo Insigne's first-time ROCKET inspires Napoli win against Legia Warsaw while Lyon battle to a 4-3 win over Sparta Prague from two goals down

Napoli kept alive their hopes of advancing from Group C after Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano secured a 3-0 home win over Legia Warsaw. Legia stayed top with six points from three games while Napoli and Leicester City, who enjoyed a rollercoaster 4-3 win at Spartak Moscow on Wednesday, have four each. Fourth-placed Spartak have three points.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
Tribal Football

Napoli striker Mertens delighted with winning return against Legia Warsaw

Napoli striker Dries Mertens was delighted with victory over Europa League opponents Legia Warsaw. It marked Mertens' first start for the season after summer shoulder surgery. “We are doing well, we won 3-0 after a good performance and need to continue like this," the Belgian told Sky Italia. “It was...
UEFA
ESPN

Jose Mourinho sent off as Roma ends Napoli's winning start to season

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho was sent off to the stands as his side ended Napoli's winning start to the Serie A season following a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Napoli came into the contest having won their opening eight Serie A matches this season and dominated much of Sunday's showdown, with Victor Osimhen denied by the post in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Fan View: Will Osimhen and Napoli win Serie A this season?

Goal's readers have had their say and popular opinion has it that the Super Eagle and his Naples based club will lift the Italian top-flight diadem. Victor Osimhen and his Napoli side will emerge as champions of the 2021-22 Serie A title, according to a large portion of Goal readers.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#European Soccer#Matchday#Europa League French#Group E#Italian#Serie A#Ultras#Norwegian#Bod Glimt#Dutch#Ap
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MATCHDAY: Getafe still chasing 1st win in Spanish league

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Another ‘Bird of a feather’: Cardinals set to announce Oliver Marmol as next manager Tipsheet: After NLCS defeat, Dodgers must decide which stars to re-sign Cardinals set to announce Oliver Marmol as next manager Gordo on the NHL: Winless Blackhawks head list of early disappointments Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Place
Rome, IT
ESPN

Napoli extend winning run after Osimhen late strike against Torino

Victor Osimhen scored an 81st-minute winner as Napoli beat Torino 1-0 on Sunday to return to the top of the Serie A table and record their eighth win in eight league games. Luciano Spalletti's side are top with 24 points, two clear of second-placed AC Milan. However, Napoli faced a...
MLS
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Villa; Osasuna eyes 4th straight win

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Arsenal hosts Aston Villa after a tepid start to the season that's been summed up by drawing the last two matches to sit 12th in the Premier League after eight games. It took Alexandre Lacazette's late equalizer to grab a point against Crystal Palace on Monday and the forward will now be pushing for a start against Villa. The 30-year-old Frenchman has played only 72 minutes in the league so far. There is no new contract on offer with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. Bukayo Saka could miss Friday's game after being forced off at halftime on Monday after being kicked on the calf. Villa is in 13th place with 10 points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Osimhen unlucky as Roma end Napoli's winning run in tense Serie A game

The Super Eagles striker's contribution was not enough as the Parthenopeans were stopped from grabbing maximum points at the Stadio Olimpico. Victor Osimhen could not continue his goalscoring run in Serie A on Sunday as Roma held Napoli to a goalless draw. Osimhen played the entire duration for the visitors...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Nice youngster Guessand claims late win over 10-man Lyon

Paris (AFP) – Nice substitute Evann Guessand scored his first senior goal three minutes into injury-time to clinch a 3-2 comeback home win over Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Guessand, who only turned 20 in July, was shown a yellow card for celebrating the crucial goal which also sent his side second in the table, eight points behind Paris Saint-Germain.
SOCCER
ESPN

Barcelona woe continues as Radamel Falcao leads Rayo to 1-0 win

Barcelona have suffered back-to-back defeats in LaLiga as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The defeat -- Barca's third of the season -- comes just days after coach Ronald Koeman's side were beaten 2-1 against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday. - Stream ESPN...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton prediction: How will Carabao Cup tie play out tonight?

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup round of 16 this evening. The Blues are coming off the back of an almighty victory against Norwich City at the weekend, with Mason Mount scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 rout, which maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel will be keen to claim more silverware after last season’s Champions League triumph but will almost certainly heavily rotate his side tonight ahead of next weekend’s visit to Newcastle. Southampton have endured a difficult start to their own campaign, with just one win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

630K+
Followers
337K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy