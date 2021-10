The cargo ship backlog has become a tourist attraction in Savannah, according to a Georgia travel executive.People are coming to the area specifically to see the cargo ships after reports of the port wrestling with high volumes of containers, and dozens of vessels waiting to dock."We're seeing visitation numbers grow with people that are interested in seeing, sort of, the parade of ships that are coming in and out of town," Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah, told Business Insider.There have been months-long backlogs of cargo around the world, after the pandemic disrupted global supply chains and markets.This week, around 70 cargo ships...

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO