How to keep pets safe this Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Halloween is a fun and spooky time of the year! It can be dangerous for pets, though.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said pet owners should keep pet safety in mind when planning Halloween activities.

These steps can keep dogs and cats safe this Halloween:

Keep candy away from pets, especially anything containing chocolate or the sweetener xylitol.

Identify pets with a microchip or tag in case your pet escapes or is lost during Halloween events.

Keep lit candles and jack-o-lanterns away from pets.

Keep electric or battery-operated decorations out of reach. Batteries are a hazard if swallowed.

Familiarize pets with costumes before Halloween. If you plan to put a costume on your pet make sure they are comfortable with wearing one and it fits properly.

Keep glow sticks and glow jewelry away from pets. While the liquid inside is non-toxic, it tastes bad.

If your pet is wary of strangers or has a tendency to bite, keep them away from trick-or-treaters. Confining the pet to a familiar room or crate with a comfort toy or blanket is a better distraction.

Keep your pets inside during trick-or-treating. Pets are very visual and unfamiliar sights and sounds can be upsetting or trigger a fight or flight instinct.

