France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

PARIS (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday. France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to...
France and Spain's calls for a radical overhaul of the bloc's energy policy have been shot down as the European Union squabbles over how best to take on Russia over a growing gas crisis. Nine EU nations torpedoed a Franco-Spanish push for a dramatic overhaul of the electricity market on...
LONDON (AP) — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and “immobilized” one of them overnight in a port, France’s maritime minister announced Thursday as a dispute over fishing licenses between the countries on both sides of the English Channel intensified. The French Sea Ministry said in a statement that...
A British trawler has been seized by France and another has been fined, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said the ships were cautioned during checks off Le Havre overnight. She said the first did not comply right away and the second was...
France has detained a British trawler amid escalating dispute over fishing rights, Sky News reported. This is the latest incident in the feud between Britain and France over fishing rights post Brexit.(More follows)
The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay €1m (£845,000) a day over the country’s longstanding dispute with the bloc over its controversial “disciplinary chamber”.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law”.The European Commission, which supervises the respect of...
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive called Thursday for a show of climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming, warning that world leaders face “a moment of truth.”. “What we need is, first of all, leadership,” European Commission President Ursula von der...
MOSCOW (AP) — European gas prices dropped Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country’s major natural gas company to pump more gas into EU storages. Europe’s gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due...
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian officials praised their “steel friendship” with China during talks on Thursday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid fears in the West that by heavily investing in the Balkan state, Beijing is trying to exert its political influence in that part of Europe. Serbia, a...
COP26 , shorthand for the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is in many ways as wonky as it sounds. For two weeks in early November, negotiators from nearly 200 countries will gather in Glasgow to debate the granular details of how best to put the world on a path to tackle climate change, hashing out everything from carbon markets to transparency mechanisms.
Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British boat and accused France of breaching international law, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing rights escalates.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the ambassador Catherine Colonna would be expected to attend the Foreign Office on Friday “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands”.A UK Government spokesman said: “The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law”.Earlier today...
It is arguably disappointing that a once-in-a-century pandemic that shut down the entire world for an entire year, will – according to the government’s own analysis – only be half as economically damaging as the decision to leave the European Union, which was inflicted on us by absolutely no one apart from ourselves.Brexit will shrink the economy by 4 per cent, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, compared to a mere 2 per cent for Covid, though of course it is an either/or. We really do get to enjoy both.But look, that’s enough doom-mongering for now. It’s important to...
Britain on Thursday summoned the French ambassador to explain "threats" made over post-Brexit fishing rights, hours after France's Prime Minister Jean Castex offered to open talks to resolve the increasingly bitter row. Castex said he was "always open to talks", but hours later UK foreign minister Liz Truss tweeted that she had called in the French envoy to explain "disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands".
The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British fishing boat, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing licences escalates.Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was instructed to demand that the French ambassador Catherine Colonna comes in for talks after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a crisis meeting of senior cabinet colleagues on Thursday.France detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast and has threatened to hit the UK with more measures next week, with one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers vowing to “speak the language of strength”.The UK government denounced the seizure of...
The leaders of the world's major economies gather in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic began, with Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change topping a packed agenda.
US President Joe Biden is flying in to reiterate his message that "America is back" after four years of Donald Trump's bruising diplomacy, although Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will attend only by video link.
Their absence has lowered expectations for the summit, normally a forum for deals between allies and rivals of differing size and power, from the US and China, to Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia and the European Union.
But all eyes will be on their language on climate change, on the eve of crunch COP26 talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.
Global supply chain bottlenecks forced the German government to downgrade its 2021 growth forecast on Wednesday as it prepares to hand over the reins of a spluttering economy to the country's next coalition.
Supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper, have choked off the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe's top economy.
As a result, the government lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth to 2.6 percent this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF public television, from 3.5 percent previously.
"It will still be one of the strongest growth rates in Europe," Altmaier said.
France has warned of possible sanctions against Britain including a ban on seafood imports and disrupting trade amid an escalating row over “missing” post-Brexit fishing licences.The retaliatory measures come after ten European countries joined France in condemning the UK government’s approach, expressing frustration over the high barriers set for fisherman to get licences – which they say goes beyond the Brexit agreement.Earlier this month, Emmanuel Macron’s government also threatened to use energy as a way to “put pressure” on the British government, which “depends on our energy supplies”.Unless London grants more licences, Paris suggested it could escalate customs checks and...
