CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

By Novartis
KHON2
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday. France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and “immobilized” one of them overnight in a port, France’s maritime minister announced Thursday as a dispute over fishing licenses between the countries on both sides of the English Channel intensified. The French Sea Ministry said in a statement that...
ECONOMY
BBC

UK boat detained by France amid fishing rights row

A British trawler has been seized by France and another has been fined, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said the ships were cautioned during checks off Le Havre overnight. She said the first did not comply right away and the second was...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
The Independent

EU court tells Poland to pay €1m a day over judicial dispute

The European Union’s top court has ordered Poland to pay €1m (£845,000) a day over the country’s longstanding dispute with the bloc over its controversial “disciplinary chamber”.The Wednesday ruling by the Court of Justice came after the EU’s executive commission asked for “financial penalties” to ensure compliance with a ruling from July.The court said that the penalty was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law”.The European Commission, which supervises the respect of...
LAW
KHON2

EU chief calls for leadership at climate ‘moment of truth’

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive called Thursday for a show of climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming, warning that world leaders face “a moment of truth.”. “What we need is, first of all, leadership,” European Commission President Ursula von der...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Europe gas prices drop on Putin’s order to fill EU storages

MOSCOW (AP) — European gas prices dropped Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country’s major natural gas company to pump more gas into EU storages. Europe’s gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ap#French#British#The European Union#Crown#Eu#The Associated Press
KHON2

China and Serbia praise ‘steel friendship’ amid growing ties

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian officials praised their “steel friendship” with China during talks on Thursday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid fears in the West that by heavily investing in the Balkan state, Beijing is trying to exert its political influence in that part of Europe. Serbia, a...
CHINA
TIME

Meet the U.K. Minister Charged with Making COP26 a Success

COP26 , shorthand for the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is in many ways as wonky as it sounds. For two weeks in early November, negotiators from nearly 200 countries will gather in Glasgow to debate the granular details of how best to put the world on a path to tackle climate change, hashing out everything from carbon markets to transparency mechanisms.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK summons French ambassador and alleges breach of international law as row escalates

Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British boat and accused France of breaching international law, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing rights escalates.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the ambassador Catherine Colonna would be expected to attend the Foreign Office on Friday “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands”.A UK Government spokesman said: “The proposed French actions are unjustified and do not appear to be compatible on the EU’s part with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) or wider international law”.Earlier today...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Brexit was all about fish – and fish is the altar upon which the nation has been happily sacrificed

It is arguably disappointing that a once-in-a-century pandemic that shut down the entire world for an entire year, will – according to the government’s own analysis – only be half as economically damaging as the decision to leave the European Union, which was inflicted on us by absolutely no one apart from ourselves.Brexit will shrink the economy by 4 per cent, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, compared to a mere 2 per cent for Covid, though of course it is an either/or. We really do get to enjoy both.But look, that’s enough doom-mongering for now. It’s important to...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK calls in French envoy over 'threats' as fishing dispute deepens

Britain on Thursday summoned the French ambassador to explain "threats" made over post-Brexit fishing rights, hours after France's Prime Minister Jean Castex offered to open talks to resolve the increasingly bitter row. Castex said he was "always open to talks", but hours later UK foreign minister Liz Truss tweeted that she had called in the French envoy to explain "disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands".
ECONOMY
The Independent

France still holding British fishing boat and risks breaking Brexit trade deal, says UK

The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK government summons French ambassador as row over fishing boats escalates

Boris Johnson’s government has summoned the French ambassador over the seizure of a British fishing boat, as the bitter post-Brexit dispute between the countries over fishing licences escalates.Foreign Office minister Wendy Morton was instructed to demand that the French ambassador Catherine Colonna comes in for talks after Brexit minister Lord David Frost held a crisis meeting of senior cabinet colleagues on Thursday.France detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast and has threatened to hit the UK with more measures next week, with one of Emmanuel Macron’s ministers vowing to “speak the language of strength”.The UK government denounced the seizure of...
U.K.
AFP

No Roman holiday: G20 meets on climate, Covid, recovery

The leaders of the world's major economies gather in Rome this weekend for the first in-person G20 summit since the pandemic began, with Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change topping a packed agenda. US President Joe Biden is flying in to reiterate his message that "America is back" after four years of Donald Trump's bruising diplomacy, although Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will attend only by video link. Their absence has lowered expectations for the summit, normally a forum for deals between allies and rivals of differing size and power, from the US and China, to Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia and the European Union. But all eyes will be on their language on climate change, on the eve of crunch COP26 talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Slowing growth creates headache for next German government

Global supply chain bottlenecks forced the German government to downgrade its 2021 growth forecast on Wednesday as it prepares to hand over the reins of a spluttering economy to the country's next coalition. Supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials, including plastics, metals and paper, have choked off the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe's top economy. As a result, the government lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth to 2.6 percent this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ZDF public television, from 3.5 percent previously. "It will still be one of the strongest growth rates in Europe," Altmaier said.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: France threatens sanctions against Britain over fishing licences row

France has warned of possible sanctions against Britain including a ban on seafood imports and disrupting trade amid an escalating row over “missing” post-Brexit fishing licences.The retaliatory measures come after ten European countries joined France in condemning the UK government’s approach, expressing frustration over the high barriers set for fisherman to get licences – which they say goes beyond the Brexit agreement.Earlier this month, Emmanuel Macron’s government also threatened to use energy as a way to “put pressure” on the British government, which “depends on our energy supplies”.Unless London grants more licences, Paris suggested it could escalate customs checks and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy