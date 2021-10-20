Dr. Dre's estranged wife served him with divorce papers during his grandmother's funeral

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Dr. Dre was served divorce papers at a cemetery while his grandmother was being laid to rest, TMZ reported .

The 56-year-old rapper was at the cemetery Monday when a lawyer representing his estranged ex-wife attempted to serve him with legal documents.

Some claimed to TMZ that Dre was served at his grandmother's gravesite, while those close to his ex-wife, 51-year-old Nicole Young, told the outlet that he was served in the parking lot.

Dre was reportedly furious and refused to take the papers. They were instead left for him to pick up later, according to TMZ.

Dre and Young were married in 1996. The couple announced they were divorcing in June 2020.

