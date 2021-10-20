CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Dre's estranged wife served him with divorce papers during his grandmother's funeral

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

  • Dr. Dre was served with divorce papers as he was laying his grandmother to rest in a cemetery, TMZ reported .
  • The rapper was approached by a process server working for ex-wife Nicole Young on Monday.
  • He was furious and refused to take the papers. They were left at the cemetery for him to get later.

Dr. Dre was served divorce papers at a cemetery while his grandmother was being laid to rest, TMZ reported .

The 56-year-old rapper was at the cemetery Monday when a lawyer representing his estranged ex-wife attempted to serve him with legal documents.

Some claimed to TMZ that Dre was served at his grandmother's gravesite, while those close to his ex-wife, 51-year-old Nicole Young, told the outlet that he was served in the parking lot.

Dre was reportedly furious and refused to take the papers. They were instead left for him to pick up later, according to TMZ.

Dre and Young were married in 1996. The couple announced they were divorcing in June 2020.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 130

Shea English
7d ago

I get this is getting messy but you don't serve someone at a funeral. Regardless of location, parking lot or at the grave site. Her lawyer knows better and so does she.

Reply(4)
49
Frank Taylor Jr.
8d ago

I would have punch the lawyer in the mouth if it would have been me you don't ever serve divorce papers at a funeral that's 1 way to get hurt

Reply(4)
52
Delilah Kelly
7d ago

Dre is going to face a lot worse for his mistreatment of all the women in his life. Michele, Dee Barnes, his own daughters, etc. All that money and such a dark heart.

Reply(6)
20
