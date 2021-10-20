CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month. The U.N. summit in...

New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Morrison's climate plan has 35% 2030 emissions reduction 'projection' but modelling underpinning 2050 target yet to be released

The government claims Australians would be nearly $2000 better off on average under its plan to reach net zero by 2050 compared with taking no action. According to the modelling – which the government has yet to release – gross national income would be 1.6% higher, and 62,000 new regional mining and heavy industry jobs would be created under the plan. Scott Morrison and energy minister Angus Taylor released the plan and a “projection” of up to 35% for emissions reduction by 2030. The prime minister will take the plan to the Glasgow climate conference next week. Morrison reiterated Australia would not...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Definition of success at UN Climate Summit is in flux

The UN Climate Summit in Glasgow is less than 20 days away, and diplomats have entered a crucial period when expectations are raised or lowered to guard against any blowback that might come from a particular outcome. Driving the news: Officials in the U.S. and abroad are sending clear signals...
CHINA
Person
Scott Morrison
AFP

Aussie PM drops threat to skip UN climate summit

Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to skip next month's landmark UN climate summit, describing the meeting as "an important event". "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending," Scott Morrison told journalists. Under mounting pressure to adopt more ambitious climate targets, the conservative leader had suggested he would not join other heads of government in Scotland's largest city. His comments angered climate activists and were seen as a direct diplomatic snub to the UK, a close ally and the summit host.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia’s net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government’s eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government’s plan involves no increase to Australia’s 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved – except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented. What we do know is not encouraging. The questionable focus on subsidising technologies such as carbon capture and storage seems designed to allow the fossil fuel industry to keep operating for decades to come. There is also no detail on how the promised jobs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World fossil fuel production must be cut by more than half, UN warns governments ahead of Cop26 climate summit

The level of support for continuing fossil fuel expansion from governments around the world remains “dangerously out of sync” with climate targets, and production of coal, oil and gas needs to be cut by more than half, the UN Environment programme (UNEP) has warned ahead of the Cop26 climate summit. UNEP’s 2021 Production Gap Report found that despite climate ambitions and net-zero commitments increasing around the world, governments are also still planning to produce “more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C”.Just two weeks ahead of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

The climate catastrophe is here, whether governments face it or not

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The major COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is less than a week away. The roughly 25,000...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Brazil, Colombia 'united' in defense of Amazon ahead of UN summit

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his Colombia counterpart Ivan Duque said on Tuesday they would head to the next UN climate summit "united" in defense of the Amazon. Brazil and Colombia account for 61 and six percent respectively of the Amazon, which spans 10 countries and territories.
AMERICAS
abc17news.com

Proposed mine tests UK climate efforts ahead of UN meeting

WHITEHAVEN, England (AP) — A proposal to dig a new coal mine in northern England is dividing the British government just as it prepares to host a major climate conference. West Cumbria Mining wants to build Britain’s first deep coal mine in three decades to extract coking coal, which is used to make steel. The coal would be processed in Whitehaven, 340 miles (550 kilometers) northwest of London. But environmentalists are horrified by the idea. They say it sends a disastrous message on the eve of the United Nations climate conference. The two-week COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, will include world leaders, advocates, diplomats and scientists. It starts Oct. 31.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

World leaders prepare for UN climate summit

Leaders from nearly 200 countries are set to gather in Glasgow, Scotland next week for the United Nations Climate Change conference. Tom Armstrong, who served in the White House Office of Science and Technology under the Obama administration, joins CBSN to discuss what's ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Some world leaders may not be coming to Cop26 – but it’s not all doom and gloom

November in Glasgow was never going to be fun. But even the most callous pessimists didn’t predict the scale of gloom descending on the Scottish city as 20,000 government and business leaders arrive for the United Nation’s global climate summit next week.Growing energy crises in Europe, China and India ahead of winter; leaders from major polluters such as China, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico boycotting; scientists warning of environmental devastation without urgent action; and President Biden’s signature climate legislation in tatters. Covid. All set the stage for what could be a major disappointment in a year that was supposed to mark...
ENVIRONMENT
spglobal.com

COP26: Tension and angst on eve of critical UN climate summit

People bring water and food to neighbors in a Belgian town that suffered severe flooding in July 2021. Record rain tied to climate change killed at least 220 people in Europe this summer. Source: Tierry Monasse/Getty Images News via Getty Images. When leaders from around the world gather in Glasgow,...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Morrison: Australia will beat 2030 goal for lower emissions

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday the country is set to reduce emissions by 35% below 2005 levels by 2030, but he won’t commit to such a target at the U.N. climate conference in Scotland. Morrison said his government would stick with Australia’s current...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Opposition party to fight next Australia election on climate

Australia’s opposition party said on Wednesday a looming election will be fought on greenhouse gas reduction targets as Prime Minister Scott Morrison comes under criticism from scientists over the modest goals he will take to a U.N. climate summit.Morrison has been left no room to move on Australia’s 2030 reduction target under a deal struck this week with his conservative government’s rural-based junior coalition partner, the Nationals party.The Nationals have agreed to support the ruling Liberal Party’s target of net zero emissions by 2050 in return for Australia sticking to its 6-year-old target of reducing emissions by only 26%...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Morrison's net-zero plan is built more on politics than detailed policy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enthused about the Morrison government’s belated embrace of the 2050 net-zero target. “They’ve done a heroic thing, the Australians, in getting to that commitment,” Johnson said. “[It] was actually very difficult for Australia to do […] because Australia is very heavily dependent on coal and on lots of carbon-producing industries.” Scott Morrison relished the British PM’s praise. “Heroic” could, however, be applied in a less gushing sense to the plan he and Energy Minister Angus Taylor released on Tuesday. That plan relies on many “heroic” assumptions which may or may not turn out to be reasonable. Of course given...
POLITICS

