CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Deal: Our Favorite Carry-On Is Half Off Right Now

InsideHook
InsideHook
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuOYa_0cX15zPR00
ZH Classic Polycarbonate 25" Spinner Travel Case Zero Halliburton

We love a good polycarbonate case from Zero Halliburton (evidence of that here) for a variety reasons. Chief among them, they’re as hardwearing as they are sleek.

Conceptualized in the American Midwest oil fields by industrialist Erle Halliburton, Zero Halliburton luggage is about as tough as you’d assume given its beginnings. That said, it’s also modern in both design and built-in technology (Zero Global Tracking, anyone?).

The perfect hard-sided case for a long weekend excursion, it weighs just 11.5 lbs, comes with a garment case and hanger and features a three-combination TSA-approved lock, magnesium alloy frame with telescopic handle and the aforementioned smart Zero Global Tracking built in to prevent it from getting lost in transit. Get it now for 50% off, while supplies last.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Deal: Flint and Tinder’s Waffle Trucker Jacket Is $70 Off Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Face it, Jack: as much as you might act like a tough guy, you need a jacket. None of this, “Oh, I’m not cold, it’s only 49 degrees” junk. And look, we’ve found the perfect one for that rugged everyman: the Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket. Built like your classic denim coat and as comfortable as a henley, the F&T trucker looks the part of a rough and tumble jacket, and has enough heft to beat the chill. Don’t worry, you’ll still look like a tough guy. You can find the Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket below, and shop the rest of the Huckberry sale offerings here.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

These Popular Hunter Boots Are $50 Off Right Now

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. A good pair of rubber-soled...
SHOPPING
Well+Good

Oprah’s Long-Time Favorite, ‘Softest Ever’ Bedding Brand Is 25% Off Right Now—Run, Don’t Walk

Neither raindrops on roses nor whiskers on kittens have ever landed on Oprah's annual list of Favorite Things, but there certainly is a bedding brand that has. For the past three years, Cozy Earth—the company behind some seriously dreamy bedding and luxe loungewear—has earned Oprah's seal of approval. Its bamboo sheets, in particular, have won her heart, as she dubbed them, "the softest EVER" in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carry On#Tsa#Luggage#American
Gear Patrol

Mirror Is Offering $400 off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. While some people may have taken advantage of the pandemic to get in shape and set new goals, many of us have used the absence of gyms and workout studios as an opportunity to do, well, nothing. As time has gone on, you may have found yourself looking in the mirror thinking about how it might be time to get your body back in shape. Luckily, there is a solution, which also happens to be a mirror. For getting back into a fitness routine without having to go to the gym still, you can buy Mirror, a smart home workout system boasting innovative tech in a clever package, for $400 off ($150 off the machine plus free delivery and installation) with code SAVE400.
YOGA
SPY

Amazon Has Incredible Deals Today on Our Favorite Bose Earbuds

Whether working on your holiday shopping list or getting yourself a present — either is entirely acceptable — Bose earbuds are always a great bet. There are many ways you can go with these, from noise-canceling to those you can use for sports, to even earbuds specifically made to help you sleep at night (no more lost AirPods). But no matter how your interests and features need to lean, they are all on sale today at Amazon and at some pretty incredible deals. This may be even a time to stock up – get those gifts, but put some things away...
ELECTRONICS
Esquire

Shop This Expert Cocktail Set and Bamboo Rack for $30 Off Right Now

Not gonna lie, Tom Cruise doing the “hippy hippy shakes” behind the bar in the 1988 movie Cocktail really got my heart racing. Who knew mixing drinks could be so erotic? Maybe only if you’re Tom Cruise? But bartending is definitely not as easy—and in no way as sexy—as it looks unless you’ve mastered the art of cocktail shaking. It takes some home practice to look like a charismatic bartending guru. If you’re ready to commit, or know someone who is, we recommend Mixology & Craft’s 10-piece bartender cocktail set, now nearly 40 percent off on Amazon.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Fan-Favorite Mascara Brand Launched Its First-Ever Lash Serum & It's 28% Off Right Now

Struggling with lash fallout? We found a best-selling solution, and it’s your lucky day because Amazon is having on a beloved Lash Sensational Boosting Serum. You can get it for 28 percent off the original price. The drugstore brand Maybelline has been very popular with both TikTok and a certain royal, so we aren’t surprised that Maybelline has a lash serum up its sleeves. When TikTok made the Peter Thomas Roth eye tightener went viral and consequently sell out, we started taking the internet’s recommendations very seriously. Although this lash serum hasn’t gotten the same hype, it is part of Maybelline....
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Florida Times-Union

These Sony headphones are our all-time favorites, and they're on sale at Amazon right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A new set of headphones is a great gift sure to make almost anyone smile. If you're looking for a pair that feels great and sounds even better, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are the cream of the crop—and Amazon has them at the best price we've seen in some time.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

Deal: The North Face’s Premier Fleece Jacket Is 30% Off Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. The North Face doesn’t do anything halfway. This much is clear with the Carbondale Full Zip, a fleece jacket designed with warmth and comfort in mind. But that doesn’t mean that the style is uptight, either — the Carbondale is laid back, ready to relax on an easy hike or at the brewery post-trek. It’s currently on sale for 30% off at The North Face.
APPAREL
InsideHook

Deal: Taylor Stitch’s Cult-Favorite Jacket Is $30 Off Today

Taylor Stitch’s best-selling Long Haul Jacket is currently $30 off. This is about as good as fall style gets, designed in a place (San Francisco) that knows exactly how to dress for temperate weather. The jacket is made from “beach cloth,” a custom blend of wool, cotton and nylon that manages to feel comfy and hardy at the same time. It features copper doughnut buttons, hand-warmer pockets and a street map of SF printed on the interior.
APPAREL
InsideHook

Deal: Save Big on Comfy Fall Favorites at Eddie Bauer

After what felt like an eternal summer of unrelenting heat, the local forecast here in New York City is finally calling for colder weather this weekend. As you trade shorts for pants and tanks for long-sleeves, consider restocking on cold-weather essentials at Eddie Bauer, one of America’s oldest outerwear brands. The Washington-based purveyor is currently taking up to 50% off cold-weather staples, like these fleece joggers.
InsideHook

Deal: Save $35 on One of Our Favorite Cozy Hoodies From Marine Layer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. A comfy hoodie is already worth its weight in gold, but one that doesn’t look like it’s been with you since those sloppy college days? That’s priceless. Luckily, the perfect one will only run you $64. Marine Layer, maker of all things cozy and stylish, has subtly reinvented the easy-wear hoodie in their Banks Pullover, currently on sale at Huckberry. The hoodie, cut from a tri-blend heather fabric, is the epitome of comfort, and with the vintage-inspired detailing like the shoulder coloring and ribbed hems, you’ll never look like you just rolled out of bed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

Deal: Keep Your Clothes Crisp With This Discounted Tumi Garment Bag

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Traveling with dress clothes and, more importantly, managing to keep them in pristine shape can be a nightmarish task. Enter this Alpha Garment Cover from Tumi. Designed to prevent wrinkles and to keep even your most crease-prone garments crisp in transit. You’ll be left wondering how you ever traveled anywhere without it. Get it now and save $80.
APPAREL
InsideHook

Deal: Save $90 on This Merino Wool Sweatshirt From Icebreaker

Icebreaker’s Merino Long Sleeve Crewe Sweatshirt is currently 40% off. That’s good for $88 in savings on the pullover, which features authentic brushed merino wool in a classic sweatshirt silhouette. It’s the best merino wool the planet has to offer, too — Icebreaker is a performance-wear brand based in New Zealand.
SHOPPING
bestproducts.com

20+ Best Pre-Black Friday Deals Happening Right Now

Every year it seems like Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals start earlier and earlier, but this year might just break the record, with so many retailers launching special savings events the month before Black Friday! Get gifts for the whole family without worrying about potential shipping delays — and maybe even pick up a few things for the house in time for holiday hosting. Whether you're searching for some new kitchen gadgets for the baker in your life, new tech for the music lovers, or just want to treat yourself to some updated wardrobe staples, we've got you covered.
SHOPPING
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box—and it’s 30% off right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With the Black Friday shopping rush underway, one great gift to give someone this holiday season is a good night's sleep. Fortunately, Tuft & Needle makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and you can get that and more for a stellar discount.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Deal: Looking for an Unbelievable Deal on a Mattress? Casper Is Having a Big Sale.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. You’ve probably heard that we human beings spend a third of our life asleep, but what you may now know is that we also spend nearly seven years trying to fall asleep. With cold weather around the corner, there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself in bed even more, whether you’re falling asleep, sleeping or simply getting cozy. That makes Casper’s Last Call Sale far more enticing if you’re in the market for a new mattress.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Deal: Save $300 on This Expandable Tumi Packing Case

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Made of a lightweight, multilayer polycarbonate alloy, this expandable hard-sided Tumi packing case is the perfect companion for a week away. Featuring an integrated TSA-approved lock, impact-resistant clamshell case, internal tie-down compression straps to keep things tight and a Tumi Tracer — a one-of-a-kind 20-digit number affixed to the bag to help you track it down, should you lose it in transit — this case is sleek, durable and unfussy. Get it now and save $300.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Deal: This Lightweight Duffel From The North Face Is Just $27 Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. For when you want something practical and unfussy, consider the The North FaceFlyweight Duffel. Durable, super lightweight and easily packed into its own secure-zip pocket to be stored away later, it’s the perfect companion —whether it’s to the gym or on a weekend getaway — and, for a limited time only, it’s just $27.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy