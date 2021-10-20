Deal: Our Favorite Carry-On Is Half Off Right Now

ZH Classic Polycarbonate 25" Spinner Travel Case Zero Halliburton

We love a good polycarbonate case from Zero Halliburton (evidence of that here) for a variety reasons. Chief among them, they’re as hardwearing as they are sleek.

Conceptualized in the American Midwest oil fields by industrialist Erle Halliburton, Zero Halliburton luggage is about as tough as you’d assume given its beginnings. That said, it’s also modern in both design and built-in technology (Zero Global Tracking, anyone?).

The perfect hard-sided case for a long weekend excursion, it weighs just 11.5 lbs, comes with a garment case and hanger and features a three-combination TSA-approved lock, magnesium alloy frame with telescopic handle and the aforementioned smart Zero Global Tracking built in to prevent it from getting lost in transit. Get it now for 50% off, while supplies last.