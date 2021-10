“As a primary care pediatrician and a father of four, I have seen first-hand the impacts of the pandemic on the mental health of California’s children and youth. This is not new. The mental health and substance use challenges facing children and youth were widespread prior to the pandemic but have only been further exacerbated over the course of the last 18 months. The impacts have been born inequitably by children and youth of color, low-income children and youth, Indigenous children and youth, LGBTQ+ children and youth, and those children and youth who are in places where adverse childhood experiences are widespread and prominent.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO