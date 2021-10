If you've lived in the Rockford area for any amount of time I'm sure you've heard about the life-saving work that Miss Carly's does every day for those in need in our community. In fact, Carly Rice, the founder of Miss Carly's, has been named this week's Hometown Hero and will be receiving a $100 Amazon gift card thanks to our friends at Gustafson's Furniture & Mattress, but this honor isn't what she needs most right now, our support is.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO