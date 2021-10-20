CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 500k Attend 2021 Georgia National Fair

 9 days ago

The 2021 Georgia National Fair has released its total...

South Georgia State Fair

This year the fair is not only taking on a new location but a brand new name. The fair formerly known as Coastal Empire Fair is now the South Georgia State Fair with more land than ever.
N.C. State Fair celebrates 2021 event despite low attendance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Organizers are celebrating the 2021 N.C. State Fair, despite seeing its lowest attendance total in more than a decade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that with preliminary totals collected through Sunday, officials said the fair drew 821,463 people,...
Jackson-Empower FFA brings home awards from Georgia National Fair

The Jackson-Empower FFA show team traveled to the Georgia National Fair in Perry with the lamb and cattle teams both being named Grand Champion County Group of Five. Jackson-Empower FFA members were named Overall Supreme Champion Heifer (Morgan McDaniel) and 3rd Overall (Halley Elrod), Champion High Percent and Purebred Simmental, (Morgan McDaniel) Reserve Champion Simmental (Savanah Page), Champion Limousin (Keely Shultz) Champion Charolais (Halley Elrod), Champion Hereford (Clay Lawrence), and Champion Hair Sheep (Anna Brown).
Pike County Youths place in Alabama National Fair

Youths from across the state exhibited livestock during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery October 9-14. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the fair’s livestock shows. Two Pike County youths, Greer Jones and Annabelle Wesley, placed in the Alabama National Fair. Events included the Youth Beef Show, Youth...
First days of State Fair see lagging attendance despite usual fanfare

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. First days of State Fair see lagging attendance despite usual fanfare. Fairgoers were still enjoying the sights, rides and tastes of the North Carolina State...
More than 500,000 people attend Arkansas State Fair; largest in 81-year history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — More than 500,000 people attended the Arkansas State Fair this year, making it the largest fair in its 81-year history, officials reported Monday. The total number of people that went during the 10-day run in Little Rock was 539,358, fair officials said. That number surpassed the previous record which was set in 2015.
2021 Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show, Perry Georgia Auto Fair

The 32 nd Annual Georgia National Fair may have ended, but there is year-round family fun to be had at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. November 11th, 12th, and 13th, the Perry Georgia Auto Fair and the Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show are teaming up to bring an educational and fun.
E.coli investigation underway after Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State health officials identified 4 cases of E.coli in children who attended the Georgia National Fair. The North Central Health District and the Department of Public Health are working with fair employees to investigate. The cases are in children who live across the state, and each...
State Fair officials pleased with attendance numbers

State Fair of Virginia officials were pleased with the number of visitors who came to the State Fair in Caroline County Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, after the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pam Wiley, communications director for the State Fair of Virginia, said 215,000...
Comeback of the Year: Georgia National Fair calls it a wrap

PERRY, Ga. --- The Georgia National Fair has come to an end. After last year’s fair was canceled because of the pandemic, fairgoers and vendors were happy to return back to the fairgrounds. For over the past week, the grounds were filled with food, rides, and everyone having a great...
Fair Crackers help create fun at the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Georgia National Fair in Perry will come to an end this Sunday. A lot of work and planning goes into hosting the annual event. It also takes a lot of volunteers. As you walk through the Fairgrounds, you may notice some people wearing green vests. Those people...
