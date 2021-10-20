Almost 500k Attend 2021 Georgia National Fair

The Jackson-Empower FFA show team traveled to the Georgia National Fair in Perry with the lamb and cattle teams both being named Grand Champion County Group of Five. Jackson-Empower FFA members were named Overall Supreme Champion Heifer (Morgan McDaniel) and 3rd Overall (Halley Elrod), Champion High Percent and Purebred Simmental, (Morgan McDaniel) Reserve Champion Simmental (Savanah Page), Champion Limousin (Keely Shultz) Champion Charolais (Halley Elrod), Champion Hereford (Clay Lawrence), and Champion Hair Sheep (Anna Brown).
