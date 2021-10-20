CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

375+ Habitat Organizations to Congressional Leaders: Keep Housing in the Build Back Better Act

augustaceo.com
 9 days ago

Local Habitat affiliates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are calling on the lead negotiators of the Build Back Better Act to keep housing priorities in the bill. In a letter delivered to congressional leaders today, Habitat is outlining specific priorities that would invest in the nation’s housing...

augustaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
inglewoodtoday.com

Waters Fights for Inclusion of Robust Housing Investments in Build Back Better Act Alongside Affordable Housing Advocates and Groups

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, attended several press conferences across Capitol Hill yesterday alongside numerous housing advocacy groups to explain why America cannot build back better without investing in our crumbling housing infrastructure and to remind the White House and her fellow colleagues in Congress how foundational housing is to successfully tackle other priorities, including childcare, healthcare, climate change, and racial inequity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnax.com

CFRA Likes Build Back Better Act Framework, Says It’s Good For Rural America

The White House has released the framework of its Build Back Better Act Budget legislation. The framework says the bill would bolster resilience and natural solutions to climate change through investment in coastal restoration, forest management and conservation. Center for Rural Affairs Senior Policy Associate Kayla Bergman says her group likes the framework which boosts rural development across the country.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Act#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Rental Home#Americans
streetroots.org

OPINION | ‘Build Back Better’ is a big deal for housing

I recently chatted with a man who worked in downtown Portland in the 1980s. He remembers, he told me, seeing street homelessness increase those years after Ronald Reagan became president. There’s a reason. The Reagan administration began the contemporary era of street homelessness with its slashes to social spending, and...
PORTLAND, OR
Curry Coastal Pilot

Senators push to keep affordable housing benefits in Build Back Better package

As Oregon, California, and many other states across the U.S. confront an unprecedented housing affordability crisis, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) are leading a major push to ensure that comprehensive housing investments stay in President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChesCo

Houlahan to Biden: Protect Paid Family and Medical Leave in Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representatives Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Don Beyer (D-VA), Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Judy Chu (D-CA), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) led 105 House Democrats in a letter this week urged President Biden to defend paid family and medical leave provisions as the negotiations of the Build Back Better Act progress. The signatories represent a broad ideological swathe of the House Democratic Caucus and a years-long effort to advance this priority for working families.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yourvalley.net

Bradford: Sen. Sinema must support Build Back Better Act

Dear Editor: It may not seem like the negotiations in Congress are going to affect our everyday lives, but they certainly will. Investing in public transportation, which is part of the Build Back Better Act, is the smart thing to do for residents and businesses throughout Phoenix and across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Washington Post

Means testing is bad policy and bad politics. Keep it out of the Build Back Better Act.

Mondaire Jones represents New York’s 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Katie Porter represents California’s 45th District. Both are Democrats. Universal programs are popular programs. Eighty-six years ago, in the throes of the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law, creating...
U.S. POLITICS
wnypapers.com

As families prepare to receive next Child Tax Credit Payment, Higgins heads back to Washington to fight for it to be included in Build Back Better Act

Next CTC payment deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15. Congressman Brian Higgins expressed his support to extend the expanded Child Tax Credit for the next five years through the Build Back Better Act, which builds on the success of the American Rescue Plan and invests in the American people. Expanded Child Tax Credit payments began on July 15 and will continue each month through December. The next round of payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15.
WASHINGTON STATE
agnetwest.com

Pelosi Warns of Cuts to Build Back Better Act

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned her party about the need to trim back the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act, the budget reconciliation bill. Pelosi told reporters, “I’m very disappointed we’re not going with the original $3.5 trillion,” adding, “But whatever we do we will make decisions that will continue to be transformative.” The bill’s price tag and policy scope are likely to be scaled back dramatically, according to the Washington Post. The proposal aims to expand Medicare, combat climate change, improve education, and offer new benefits to help families and children. Much of the spending is financed through new tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. For agriculture, the plan includes $66 billion in funding for research, biofuels and forestry management programs. The proposal also includes $28 billion for conservation and a $35 billion increase in child nutrition programs. Pelosi did not discuss details of the likely cuts to the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ucsusa.org

The Build Back Better Act is a Bridge to the Future We Need. Senator Manchin, Don’t Blow It Up!

In the last week, Senator Manchin (D-WV) has become increasingly public with his opposition to the Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP), a policy designed to drive down power sector carbon emissions which is part of the reconciliation bill under consideration in Congress. With the vote margins so slim in Congress, his stance significantly jeopardizes the chances that this vital policy will survive the legislative process. At a time when the devastating, costly, and inequitable impacts of climate change around the nation—including worsening flooding in West Virginia—could not be clearer, it is deeply disturbing to see the Senator actively undermining policies that would help drive down heat-trapping emissions and protect people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefern.org

Keep climate-smart agriculture in ‘Build Back Better’ bill, say lawmakers

While Democratic leaders in Congress are trying to scale down the cost of President Biden’s social welfare and climate change bill, it is important to make “bold investments … that expand climate-smart agriculture practices,” said two House Democrats. The members of the House Agriculture Committee said the money should be funneled through voluntary programs already… » Read More.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Talk KIT

Ag News: House Ag Chair on Build Back Better

**House Ag Committee Chair David Scott and fellow Democrats sent a letter to House and Senate leadership asking them to preserve the ag spending in the Build Back Better Act. They say the provisions will make transformative investments to benefit ag producers and rural communities for years. It says, America...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Climate-Smart Ag, Biofuels Become Key Elements in Build Back Better Act

The Build Back Better Act would inject more than $27 billion into conservation programs and expand investment into biofuels -- all tied to climate provisions in the bill -- while the bill also avoids changes to stepped-up basis in inheritance as well. The House Rules Committee met late Thursday to...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Monthly

Democrats Should Pass the Build Back Better Act

If you’ve ever tried to get a bunch of things done before going out of town, you might have some sympathy for Joe Biden. On Thursday, the president jetted off to Italy and the United Kingdom for a week that will include an audience with Pope Francis, the G20 summit, and a climate conference in Scotland. Biden’s departure was also a deadline for Democrats to come up with a deal for the much-thrashed Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC San Diego

Build Back Better Act Would Close Tax Loophole for Crypto Investors

The Build Back Better Act would subject cryptocurrency transactions to wash sale rules, anti-abuse rules that currently apply to stocks and bonds, starting in 2022. The near-final legislative draft, issued Thursday after the White House unveiled a policy framework, may still change and its success isn't guaranteed. The wash sale...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy