'Aging superhero' Jason Momoa reveals his multiple injuries on 'Aquaman' set: 'I'm getting old'

Jason Momoa 's Aquaman character is slowly becoming an elder of Atlantis.

The 42-year-old actor is currently filming "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom," the sequel to the DC cinematic universe's "Aquaman." Momoa revealed on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" Tuesday that everything is not going swimmingly as the actor has sustained a few injuries on set.

"I'm getting old," Momoa told Ellen. "I messed up my eyes, just got something in it that kind of cut it up and I got to get surgery, a hernia, I got ribs out, I'm just getting beat up."

"Aquaman" is expected to release Dec. 16, 2022 and despite the upcoming medical bills, Momoa said "it's going to be a great movie, you're gonna love it."

He added: "I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited and then you know, the age thing ... I'm an aging superhero."

Director James Wan told USA TODAY in 2018 how suiting up as Aquaman was hard on the actor's body because of the hip-hugging rig and harness required to shoot scenes replicating underwater movement.

"(Jason) wasn’t the biggest fan of the swimming rig we had to put him in. It’s not the most comfortable rig for actors," Wan said at the time. "It puts a lot of pressure around the crotch. So for someone like Momoa, who is more than 200 pounds, it’s not the most pleasant experience."

Fans got a first look at the upcoming Aquaman movie during the DC FanDome event Saturday. Wan and Momoa revealed a behind-the-scenes reel during the event that featured concept art and shots of Momoa riding a giant seahorse as he rules the underwater world.

Before "Aquaman" comes to theaters, fans of Momoa will be able to see him in "Dune" which hits theaters Oct. 22. The actor posted a photo of him and his fellow "Dune ohana" on Instagram Sunday ahead of the premiere.

"So excited for the world to see this movie," he wrote.

