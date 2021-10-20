CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Aging superhero' Jason Momoa reveals his multiple injuries on 'Aquaman' set: 'I'm getting old'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Jason Momoa 's Aquaman character is slowly becoming an elder of Atlantis.

The 42-year-old actor is currently filming "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom," the sequel to the DC cinematic universe's "Aquaman." Momoa revealed on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" Tuesday that everything is not going swimmingly as the actor has sustained a few injuries on set.

"I'm getting old," Momoa told Ellen. "I messed up my eyes, just got something in it that kind of cut it up and I got to get surgery, a hernia, I got ribs out, I'm just getting beat up."

"Aquaman" is expected to release Dec. 16, 2022 and despite the upcoming medical bills, Momoa said "it's going to be a great movie, you're gonna love it."

He added: "I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited and then you know, the age thing ... I'm an aging superhero."

Price of a hero: How 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa suffered through the dreaded hip harness for underwater scenes

Director James Wan told USA TODAY in 2018 how suiting up as Aquaman was hard on the actor's body because of the hip-hugging rig and harness required to shoot scenes replicating underwater movement.

"(Jason) wasn’t the biggest fan of the swimming rig we had to put him in. It’s not the most comfortable rig for actors," Wan said at the time. "It puts a lot of pressure around the crotch. So for someone like Momoa, who is more than 200 pounds, it’s not the most pleasant experience."

'It was crazy': Robert Pattinson reveals he wore Val Kilmer’s rubber 'Batman Forever' batsuit from 1995

Fans got a first look at the upcoming Aquaman movie during the DC FanDome event Saturday. Wan and Momoa revealed a behind-the-scenes reel during the event that featured concept art and shots of Momoa riding a giant seahorse as he rules the underwater world.

Before "Aquaman" comes to theaters, fans of Momoa will be able to see him in "Dune" which hits theaters Oct. 22. The actor posted a photo of him and his fellow "Dune ohana" on Instagram Sunday ahead of the premiere.

"So excited for the world to see this movie," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Aging superhero' Jason Momoa reveals his multiple injuries on 'Aquaman' set: 'I'm getting old'

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl" On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says he “needs surgery” after filming Aquaman 2

It turns out that even an action movie veteran like Jason Momoa still gets banged up on set occasionally. In a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the star revealed that while filming the DCEU movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he got pretty “messed up” and suggested he may even need surgery.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jason Momoa Confirms He Was Injured While Filming Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he injured himself while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The DC movie star was sitting down with his pal Ellen DeGeneres, and spilled details about the on-set injury he suffered while making Aquaman 2. Or rather, the on-set injuries (plural) he suffered. The list includes a hernia, pushed ribs, and even eye injuries that will require Momoa to undergo surgery in order to repair! The Aquaman actor jokingly(?) referred to himself as an "aging superhero" at 42 (though a world of thirsty fans would probably disagree...). Despite the heavy toll, Momoa assures fans eager for Aquaman 2 that "It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it."
MOVIES
Fatherly

Jason Momoa’s Kids Saw His Beardless Face Because of ‘Dune’

Jason Momoa is in London, in the midst of what he calls a full-fledged “proud papa bear” moment. Like the rest of us, he’s just seen the new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. And like every dorky, overly-enthusiastic father, famous or not, Momoa is blowing up her phone. “I’m like, ‘Can I post it and just tell the world how proud I am of you?’ But she may not want that. So I’ve been waiting for the response. I just cannot wait,” says Momoa.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
James Wan
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Cinema Blend

Jason Momoa Reveals Nickname For Zoë Kravitz When Reacting To The Batman’s Full Trailer

There’s some family among the big-screen DC Universe. Jason Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, who is the mother of Zoë Kravitz. And if you’ve been following along on the latest news about what’s next for Warner Bros’ superheroes, Kravitz is about to play Catwoman in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. So naturally, Momoa is cheering his stepdaughter on following the latest trailer dropping online.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the first images of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom

Minutes from the first look at Black Adam and the League of Super Pets teaser, the DC FanDome were also shown the first images of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom. Jason Momoa introduced a special first look for Aquaman 2, currently still in the process of filming again under the guidance of director James Wan: the video presented numerous concept art and a series of behind-the-scenes shots, including several action scenes and early photos of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Mantha. Willem Dafoe and Dolph Lundgren will also return to the cast.
MOVIES
Variety

Jason Momoa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ at DC FanDome

The King of Atlantis has officially returned and star Jason Momoa wants “Aquaman” fans to know that the “tides are changing.” As part of the 2021 DC FanDome virtual celebration on Saturday,” Momoa led fans behind-the-scenes of production on the superhero sequel. The sneak peek footage begins with Momoa driving onto set for his first day of production on July 17. “Aloha DC Fandome I apologize for the four year wait,” the star began. “But I’m very proud of the sequel because it’s tackling a lot of issues environmentally, stakes are higher and I’m just excited because I had a big part...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Dc Fandome
Cinema Blend

Jason Momoa Shows Off The Insane Rock-Climbing Routine He Used To Prep For Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is shaping up to be a sequel to be reckoned with, as Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, and director James Wan are poised to build on their first film. Momoa has teased the action and comedy in the highly-anticipated sequel, remarking on the lessons learned from the first movie, which have resulted in what should be an even better experience this time around. But it didn't come easy. Momoa has to do a lot to get ready for his roles, and recently shared the insane rock climbing routine he used to prepare for Aquaman 2.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Injured During 'Aquaman 2' Production

Jason Momoa says his latest injuries are proving he is no longer a spring chicken. The Aquaman star reveals that he hurt himself on the set of the film's sequel. Momoa, 42, is currently filming Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. He spoke of his injuries during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Aquaman Star Confirms Return In Lost Kingdom, And I’m Psyched

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, as Warner Bros. allows filmmakers to take ownership over corners of the franchise. James Wan’s Aquaman did just that, using cutting-edge technology to give the cast a sense of being underwater. Another star recently confirmed their return for the sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, and I’m psyched.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

DC FanDome: Aquaman 2 first look brings back Jason Momoa and James Wan

Jason Momoa is currently shooting Aquaman 2 with horror movie director James Wan, but that hasn't stopped them giving us some behind-the-scenes. A short look at the new DCEU movie arrived from the latest DC FanDome. The footage is almost entirely of the ongoing filming process, with the usual laughter,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cosmicbook.news

Jason Momoa Shows Off 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' BTS Clip and Concept Art

WB, James Wan, and Jason Momoa showed off an Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom BTS featurette at the recent DC FanDome online even which also included a bunch of concept art. The footage includes looks at Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Amber Heard as Mera, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, with DC offering:
VISUAL ART
theplaylist.net

Jason Momoa Thought It Was A Prank When Denis Villeneuve Called Him About His ‘Dune’ Role

With millions of people being exposed to the beauty and majesty of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel, “Dune,” thanks to the new film adaptation from director Denis Villeneuve, folks are learning about the characters that populate the world of Arrakis, including Duncan Idaho (and yes, people have thoughts about that name). And in the film, Idaho is brought to life courtesy of Jason Momoa, an actor that is just as surprised as many viewers to find out that he was hand-selected to be part of the sci-fi epic.
MOVIES
Collider

Jason Momoa Talks About the Fight Scenes in ‘Dune’ and the Moment That Was a Signal to His Son

Jason Momoa is no stranger to fight scenes. Since he exploded into the cultural zeitgeist with the likes of Game of Thrones and Aquaman, Momoa has fought with swords, guns, and even Tridents. Yet according to IndieWire's recent interview with Momoa, the fighting that is displayed in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is a fighting style that he wasn’t entirely familiar with.
MOVIES
New York Post

Jason Momoa tests positive for COVID-19 during filming of ‘Aquaman 2’

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVD-19 while filming the latest installment of the franchise in the United Kingdom, according to a report. Momoa, 42, has been self-isolating since receiving the diagnosis on the set of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” an insider told The Sun. “Jason is...
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

285K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy