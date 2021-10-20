CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank teller who used $2.4million she stole from a customer's account to buy watches, designer handbags and even a HOUSE claims she did it because her violent ex-boyfriend wanted a Ferrari

By Greta Stonehouse
 8 days ago

A former Commonwealth Bank clerk illegally moved more than $2.4million out of a customer's account to pay for luxury watches, expensive handbags and a house.

But Hsin-Yu Tsai, 33, denies it was greed that prompted her offending.

She told her sentence hearing at the NSW District Court on Wednesday that she stole the money to appease her controlling and violent boyfriend who came up with the idea and at one stage requested a Ferrari.

'I guess he wanted to join the Ferrari owners club to meet more people,' she said.

Hsin-Yu Tsai, 33, (pictured) faced Downing Centre District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several fraud charges

Tsai pleaded guilty to three charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and one for using a false document.

While working as a Customer Service Specialist in 2015 Tsai transferred $2.25m from one customer into a Netbank savings account secretly set up to receive the money.

She also withdrew $150,000 in cash from the same customer's account.

She paid off a Kirribilli home with the proceeds of her fraud and eventually sold this to invest in her current Chippendale apartment.

At the time she had been earning $68,000 from the bank and for some years received regular $3000 monthly payments from her parents, who provided ongoing financial help, she told the court.

She also had access to their trust fund of $3 million which she infrequently withdrew from without asking, she said.

But she was too scared to ask her parents for financial help to leave her partner, and instead accrued a sum of $150,000 without his knowledge.

'I didn't ask them because, if I tell them the relationship is not going well, I think that would make them worry because I was so far away from them,' she said.

Tsai stole more than $2.4million from a Commonwealth Bank customer's account while she was working at a Sydney branch in 2015. She is pictured leaving court on Wednesday 

During their relationship, she was attacked on multiple occasions, while the man's former partner has sworn an affidavit saying 'he resorts to violence when things don't go his way,' the court was told.

Prosecutor Jennifer Jayasuriya submitted Tsai was motivated by greed, and simply couldn't resist the temptation of millions to be gained from the victim to bolster her lavish lifestyle.

When the relationship ended she was given $1 million as compensation by her ex-partner and travelled back to see her family in Taiwan, to 'lay low,' Ms Jayasuriya said.

She returned to Australia and resumed her job with the financial institution as a lender, with the same authority over people's money.

But she never stole again because she was no longer pressured by her partner, her lawyer Troy Edwards said.

'This person is a very different person to the one who committed these offences five or six years ago,' he said.

Tsai said her partner came up with the idea to steal the money and she was not motivated by greed

'Her life is completely and utterly different to what it was then when she was putting deposits on Ferraris and getting bashed by (her boyfriend).'

The Crown said Tsai only cared that she had destroyed her reputation following the sophisticated money theft over a long period of time.

'You don't mention the harm you caused your victims,' Ms Jayasuriya said.

'I definitely understand how much anxiety they would go through finding out the money was not there,' Tsai said.

Judge John Pickering will sentence Tsai at a later date.

Comments / 60

Donna Hooker
4d ago

she had 3 million trust fund , made 70,000 a year ,received another 3,000 per month from parents and her boyfriend gave her over one million. than she needed to embezzle over a million. I have been to Australia it is expensive but God it is not that expensive.

Reply(4)
9
Carl Bartron
6d ago

blame it on the boyfriend. she not even taken responsibility for her own actions

Reply(2)
21
luis calderon
5d ago

well, what's done is done..now retributions are in order..whattay'allthink? life in prison for the girl?..alot for the the guy? howz bout payback due the customer? sad..

Reply(2)
7
Daily Mail

Rhode Island babysitter called the police saying she found boy, 2, wandering near the highway - but cops discover she 'went to a party at the toddler's house and got tired of watching him'

A Rhode Island babysitter told cops she found a toddler wandering near a highway - kicking off a frantic multi-state search for the little boy's parents - in a ruse to get rid of the 2-year-old because she got tired of watching him after a night of partying at his mother's house, officials said.
RELATIONSHIPS
