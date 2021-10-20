CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

All this week's European fixtures will go ahead WITHOUT undercover spotters who report racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia inside grounds with impasse between UEFA and FARE meaning 80 high-risk games will take place with no monitoring

By Adrian Kajumba For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

This week's Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches will all go ahead without anti-discrimination observers inside grounds, with UEFA still yet to agree a deal to re-employ the undercover spotters who attend high-risk matches.

Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) network train up the undercover monitors who are tasked with reporting back on incidents such as racism, homophobia, xenophobia and anti-Semitism inside grounds.

However, despite UEFA hopes earlier this month that an agreement was close European football's governing body are continuing to operate without their crucial services having failed to strike a deal to extend their arrangement with FARE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmrVu_0cX13iR400
European games in UEFA's three competitions will go ahead this week without trained anti-discrimination spotters among the crowds 

The impasse, which has sparked fresh accusations about their commitment to tackling racism, had already resulted in 80 high-risk UEFA matches taking place without FARE's expertise.

And FARE confirmed: 'FARE anti-discrimination observers will not be present at UEFA Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League matches this week. Remember this game is about diversity. Football belong to us all. Stay safe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sn4zY_0cX13iR400
Supporters light smoke flares at the Champions League game between Ajax and Dortmund

In the absence of an agreement with UEFA, FARE were also forced to ask supporters to report any incidents they see at this week's games.

Meanwhile, UEFA have been left relying on tip-offs from their own staff, who are attending the game for alternative reasons, and video footage to try and make up for not having the trained spotters at matches.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kepa Arrizabalaga: I’ll be ready to replace Edouard Mendy in Chelsea goal in January

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bayern Munich fans call for club to end Qatar Airways sponsorship over human rights violations

Bayern Munich fans have appealed to the club’s hierarchy to end their association with the state of Qatar and to stop “actively helping to distract” from the country’s human rights violations.Bayern’s official airline partner is Qatar Airways, a company owned by a state which stands accused of a litany of human right abuses including the deaths of several thousand migrant workers brought in mostly from south Asia to build football stadiums ahead of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. The sponsorship deal will expire at the end of the season and the club are currently considering whether to renew the contract....
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Arsenal vs Leeds on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Leeds United will be aiming to secure their first victory over Arsenal in 18 years when they travel to the Emirates tonight in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won just once in the Premier League so far this campaign and face an Arsenal side who looked impressive in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday. The Gunners reached this stage thanks to a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the previous round while Leeds needed penalties to defeat Championship side Fulham. Leeds last enjoyed victory against Arsenal in May 2003 and have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#Anti Semitism#European#Europa Conference League#Fare
The Independent

Rugby League: Former players including Bobbie Goulding planning to sue RFL over concussion risks

A group of former players are planning to sue the Rugby Football League (RFL) for negligence over what they say was a failure to protect them from the risks of concussion during their careers.Bobbie Goulding, Paul Highton and Jason Roach are part of a test group of 10 ex-professionals involved in the action against the governing body. The three men have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable CTE – chronic traumatic encephalopathy – which is a progressive brain condition thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head.The players allege in a letter being sent to the RFL...
RUGBY
AFP

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player.  The court said Wednesday it had accepted Hernandez's appeal based on his current family situation and the low probability that he would commit a crime again.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Xavi leads candidates to replace sacked Koeman at Barcelona

Barcelona are looking for a new coach after they sacked Ronald Koeman with the Spanish giants ninth in La Liga and third in their Champions League group. Erik ten Hag Ten Hag has become one of the most highly rated coaches in the world for his work at Ajax, taking them to two Dutch titles and a Champions League semi-final in 2019.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Chelsea host Southampton in the Carabao Cup round of 16 on Tuesday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s side were in imperious form against Norwich City on the weekend as they thrashed Daniel Farke’s sorry Canaries 7-0 at Stamford Bridge to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Tuchel will be keen to add more silverware to last season’s Champions League but is likely to take the opportunity to rotate his squad, even if injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will somewhat restrict his options. Southampton, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's out-of-this-world class!': Graham Potter hails Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ahead of Brighton's trip to Anfield but reminds his side that they must deal with the Egyptian's team-mates too

Brighton boss Graham Potter has branded Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as 'out-of-this-world class' as his Seagulls side prepare to face the Premier League's in-form star this weekend. Potter's team face the daunting task of visiting Anfield on Saturday, with the Reds and Salah both in scintillating form. Salah's hat-trick in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Australian gay footballer Cavallo 'overwhelmed' by support

Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of global support after coming out as the only known gay men's footballer playing in a top-flight league. The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia's A-League, said on social media on Wednesday: "I'm a footballer and I'm gay." His decision to go public won plaudits throughout the footballing world and beyond, with legendary Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweeting: "You are a champion. Football is for everyone. Big respect." Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Pique and David de Gea all tweeted their support.
FIFA
AFP

West Ham end Man City's four-year hold on League Cup

West Ham ended Manchester City's four-year hold on the League Cup on Wednesday as Liverpool and Tottenham booked their places in the quarter-finals. Liverpool will now fancy their chances of winning the League Cup for the first time in nine years, but had to overcome a poor start to win 2-0 at Preston.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona woe continues as Radamel Falcao leads Rayo to 1-0 win

Barcelona have suffered back-to-back defeats in LaLiga as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The defeat -- Barca's third of the season -- comes just days after coach Ronald Koeman's side were beaten 2-1 against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday. - Stream ESPN...
SOCCER
AFP

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Barcelona coach after a torrid 14 months, with legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez the strong favourite to replace him. Laporta told Koeman in the summer he wanted two weeks to look for a replacement while Koeman reacted badly last month to Laporta suggesting coaches do not have all the power. 
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Newcastle and Chelsea are both 'sounded out over a possible January transfer for Eden Hazard' after Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted he prefers his other players to the £89m Belgium attacker

Newcastle United and Chelsea have reportedly been alerted to the possibility of signing Eden Hazard in January with the Belgian attacker struggling for game time at the Bernabeu. Hazard, 30, has struggled to reach the heights that convinced Madrid to splash out an initial fee of £89million two years ago,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

257K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy