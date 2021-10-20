CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Challenge’ Preview: Tori & Emanuel Snuggle In Bed As Their Flirtation Heats Up

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago

Despite hooking up with Michele Fitzgerald earlier this season on ‘The Challenge,’ Emanuel Neagu has moved onto Tori Deal — and they can’t get enough of each other in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek!

Things are heating up between Tori Deal and Emanuel Neagu on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies! “My connection with Emanuel is sexually attracted to one another,” Tori says in this EXCLUSIVE preview from the show’s Oct. 20 episode. “But I think we’re both really goofy and we have a lot of fun together.” The clip shows Tori and Emanuel goofing around in the pool, as well as inside the house. In one scene, he even dresses up in a wig and heels to emulate The Challenge vet.

One thing that the two both agree on is that they love each other’s weirdness. “She’s beautiful, she’s smart, she has everything,” Emanuel gushes. “But I like the most that she is weird.” By the end of the sneak peek, Tori and Emanuel are snuggling in bed together under the covers. “I just love how you don’t give a f***,” she tells him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWRjj_0cX13N5v00
Tori and Emanuel in their promo shots for ‘The Challenge’ season 37. (MTV)

Earlier this season, Emanuel was hooking up with Michele Fitzgerald, but he moved onto Tori after her elimination. We caught up with Michele EXCLUSIVELY after she was sent home on the show’s Sept. 1 episode, and she admitted that she was “super upset” by the way Emanuel moved on. “You go home, and in one day, you’re back to your regular life and you just move on like it never happened,” she explained. “So for me, when I later hear that he was dating somebody else, I was like…wait, what? I wish that I had been more plugged into what was actually going on.”

Meanwhile, Tori was previously engaged to fellow MTV star, Jordan Wiseley. Jordan proposed to Tori when they were both competing on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 in 2019. However, by November 2020, after weeks of rumors that the two had broken up, they confirmed their split. “This decision was not made with malice and it does not stem from a place of anger,” Tori said at the time. “I know some of you may think that there was “one big thing” that happened to cause this, but there wasn’t. The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we needed our own space.”

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison’s Fiancée Was ‘Blown Away’ By His ‘Romantic’ Proposal

Lauren Zima was reportedly ‘blown away’ with future hubby Chris Harrison’s romantic proposal and feels ‘blessed’ to have found her soul mate. Chris Harrison can kiss his bachelor days goodbye! The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, just proposed to Lauren Zima, 33, after three years of dating, and, according to a source close to the couple, Lauren was absolutely taken with the romantic way her hubby-to-be proposed. “Chris’s proposal to Lauren was the most romantic thing she could’ve ever imagined,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “It was every girl’s dream come true and she can’t believe how lucky she is.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Is Engaged To Sharina Hudson

Two years after his split from longtime wife Wendy Williams, TV producer Kevin Hunter is reportedly engaged to Sharina Hudson. Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to Sharina Hudson, the woman he had a longtime affair with during the course of his marriage. According to Page Six, the TV producer bought an $80,000 engagement ring for Sharina as far back as April 2020, and she has been wearing it since then (as evidenced by her Instagram posts). The two share one daughter, Journey, 2, together. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Fitzgerald
TMZ.com

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Not Calling Off Engagement, Working Things Out

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are trying to save their engagement ... TMZ has learned they're at home together working on their relationship, even as rumors fly they've split. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Lala and Randall have not broken off their engagement, despite reports to the contrary. We're told Lala went to the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night, and stayed there, as part of a planned night out with her girlfriends ... and she's now back home in the couple's Bel-Air estate.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snuggle#Flirtation#Lies Allies#Mtv
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Building Epic New Playroom for 3-Year-Old Daughter Stormi: Photo

Spoiling Stormi! Kylie Jenner showed the progress she’s making on daughter Stormi’s new space on Wednesday, October 13. “Storm’s new playroom I can’t wait,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned her Instagram Story. The reality star panned over a room heavily under construction, featuring arches and tunnels behind plastic sheet coverings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hello Magazine

Bruno Tonioli inundated with support as he shares important message with fans

Bruno Tonioli is used to being the funny judge on Dancing with the Stars but over the weekend he used his platform to share a more serious message. The dancer took to Instagram to share a series of quotes about kindness, which followed on from the unkind remarks that were made towards Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay last week.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Losing It As Amelia Hamlin Flips Bird On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick might be going off the deep end, and fans are concerned. Over the last few years, the celeb’s dating life has definitely been in a lurch. Those close to him are worried that it’s starting to take its toll on Scott’s mental health. How has Amelia Hamlin’s recent tantrum played into this? Read on to find out how Scott is coping with all of the new changes in his personal life and why fans and loved one’s think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy