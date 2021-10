Rising Covid cases have been putting both the NHS and ministers under huge pressure. But could this be about to change - and change quite dramatically?. It is dangerous to read too much into a few days of data - especially given the way infection levels in the south-west of England have been skewed by the lab test failings. But the recent rise that has caused so much concern does appear to have slowed and maybe is starting to drop in England.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO