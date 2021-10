Two months after CalTrans forced a camp of homeless people off state agency property just below south Orange County, advocates say many remain out on the streets. This is after county officials and elected leaders made assurances, in the weeks leading up to the encampment removal on Aug. 27, that those staying on the property located right under the City of San Clemente would get connected with services and support.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO