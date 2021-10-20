CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chief Justice Harold Melton Assumes Sanders Chair at UGA Law School

metroatlantaceo.com
 9 days ago

Harold D. Melton, who previously served as the chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, has been named the holder of the Carl E. Sanders Chair in Political Leadership at the University of Georgia School of Law. In this role, he will teach a seminar during the spring 2022...

metroatlantaceo.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
