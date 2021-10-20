CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAFS Bob: 'I'm Not Dating Morag - I'm With Someone New'

By Bonnie McLaren
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a Married At First Sight fan, you might have read that a lot of the cast popped up on shows before they were cast on the E4 social experiment. Ant and Nikita both starred on MTV's Your Face Or Mine, Josh was on Shipwrecked and Morag was one of...

rolling out

8 celebrity couples who are the epitome of Black love

All types of love should be celebrated, but there is something about Black love in particular that we just can’t get enough of. Of course, there is no perfect relationship, but there are a handful of Black celebrity couples who give the world a shining example of true commitment and display what it looks like to choose each other every day. Here are eight celebrity couples who we think are the epitome of Black love.
Hello Magazine

DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode

Social media personality Olivia Jade's journey on Dancing with the Stars has been quite the rollercoaster, starting slow but eventually becoming one of the favorites to win with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the beauty influencer had an emotional moment on the show's newest episode as she recalled their lowest...
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Gil Admits Myrla's 'Negativity' Weighs on Him in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Gil and Myrla's marriage may be going well now, but with Decision Day looming, Gil has to confront the problem he has with his wife's "Debbie Downer" attitude. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Gil sits down with MAFS expert Pastor Cal Roberson to get into the nitty-gritty of his relationship.
Grazia

Married At First Sight Secrets: The Cast Give Us Behind-The-Scenes Gossip

Dating apps getting you down? Tired of trying to find The One? Fed up of reacting flame emojis to people’s Instagram stories? If you’re keen to find a soulmate, but you’re finding modern dating difficult, you could always apply for Married At First Sight. Applications for the next season of the ‘social experiment’ are open, and who knows, if you’re selected, you might just walk down the aisle to meet the love of your life (or someone you’re going to argue with a lot on a luxurious honeymoon), chosen for you by a panel of relationship experts.
KXLY

Jeannie Mai started IVF on day of her wedding

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy started IVF the day of their wedding. The 42-year-old TV star and her spouse – who tied the knot on March 27 this year – are currently expecting their first child and managed to conceive naturally in the end, after suffering a devastating miscarriage, and Jeannie has revealed the moment they found out their happy news.
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Myrla Opens Up to Gil About Her Past in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s 13th season is quickly approaching its end and the participants are getting closer by sharing parts of their pasts with their new spouses. In an exclusive sneak peek at the latest installment, one of the season’s most closed-off participants, Myrla, is opening up to Gil about her life growing up poor and how that has shaped her into the person she is today.
Distractify

Rapper Eve Reveals That She and Her Husband, Maximillion Copper, Are Expecting a Child

Oh baby! Like many female celebrities, Eve has found herself under constant baby-bump watch over the years. From the early days of her rap career to jumping the broom with British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, it appears that Eve’s name has always been attached to pregnancy. And while most fans have been hopeful that the entrepreneur would have a brood of her own, it appears that they might be getting their wish.
Decider

Erika Jayne is Bringing Out The Best of Andy Cohen In The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

It has felt rather yucky to compare The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills four-part reunion to the Super Bowl (and not even Tom Brand winning another ring, yucky). There are hurting families tuning in. This is not all for funsies. But when it comes to the anticipation, preparation, and appointment viewing, sure, I’ll concede. Those elements are present. And all eyes are on the Bravo quarterback himself, Andy Cohen, who at halftime, is so far leading the team to victory.
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
