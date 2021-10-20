CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 500k Attend 2021 Georgia National Fair

 9 days ago

The 2021 Georgia National Fair has released its total...

Jackson-Empower FFA brings home awards from Georgia National Fair

The Jackson-Empower FFA show team traveled to the Georgia National Fair in Perry with the lamb and cattle teams both being named Grand Champion County Group of Five. Jackson-Empower FFA members were named Overall Supreme Champion Heifer (Morgan McDaniel) and 3rd Overall (Halley Elrod), Champion High Percent and Purebred Simmental, (Morgan McDaniel) Reserve Champion Simmental (Savanah Page), Champion Limousin (Keely Shultz) Champion Charolais (Halley Elrod), Champion Hereford (Clay Lawrence), and Champion Hair Sheep (Anna Brown).
NC State Fair celebrates 2021 event despite low attendance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Organizers are celebrating the 2021 NC State Fair despite seeing its lowest attendance total in more than a decade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With preliminary totals collected through Sunday, officials said the fair drew 821,463 people, a 12% drop from 2019, the year before the pandemic erupted, The News & […]
First days of State Fair see lagging attendance despite usual fanfare

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. First days of State Fair see lagging attendance despite usual fanfare. Fairgoers were still enjoying the sights, rides and tastes of the North Carolina State...
Pike County Youths place in Alabama National Fair

Youths from across the state exhibited livestock during the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery October 9-14. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the fair’s livestock shows. Two Pike County youths, Greer Jones and Annabelle Wesley, placed in the Alabama National Fair. Events included the Youth Beef Show, Youth...
More than 500,000 people attend Arkansas State Fair; largest in 81-year history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — More than 500,000 people attended the Arkansas State Fair this year, making it the largest fair in its 81-year history, officials reported Monday. The total number of people that went during the 10-day run in Little Rock was 539,358, fair officials said. That number surpassed the previous record which was set in 2015.
2021 Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show, Perry Georgia Auto Fair

The 32 nd Annual Georgia National Fair may have ended, but there is year-round family fun to be had at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. November 11th, 12th, and 13th, the Perry Georgia Auto Fair and the Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show are teaming up to bring an educational and fun.
E.coli investigation underway after Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State health officials identified 4 cases of E.coli in children who attended the Georgia National Fair. The North Central Health District and the Department of Public Health are working with fair employees to investigate. The cases are in children who live across the state, and each...
State Fair officials pleased with attendance numbers

State Fair of Virginia officials were pleased with the number of visitors who came to the State Fair in Caroline County Sept. 24 through Oct. 3, after the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pam Wiley, communications director for the State Fair of Virginia, said 215,000...
UGA’s AGL group attends national agriculture policy institute

In September, 14 members of the 2021 class of Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry (AGL) had the opportunity to hone their skills in advocacy and communication by attending a national agriculture policy institute in Washington, D.C., where they engaged with a variety of stakeholders in agriculture and forestry.
GACVB's Jay Markwalter on Georgia's Tourism Industry

Jay Markwalter with the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus talks about getting Georgia's tourism industry back to normal. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Northside Hospital Gains CON Approval for New Braselton Surgery Center to Serve Northeast Georgia Patients

Officials with Northside Hospital declared today’s ruling by the Georgia Certificate of Need (CON) Appeal Panel a victory for Northeast Georgia patients as it will allow construction of an outpatient surgery center in Braselton to improve access to health care especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We believe the availability of...
TCSG State Workforce Development Board Chair, Wendell Dallas Appointed as Chair of National Association of State Workforce Board Chairs

The Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Workforce Development congratulates State Workforce Development Board Chair, Wendell Dallas, for being appointed as the Chairman of the National Association of State Workforce Board Chairs. Dallas, who has served as the Vice Chairman of National Association of State Workforce Board Chairs for...
Gov. Kemp Names 27 Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced 27 appointments to various boards and commissions. Valerie Montgomery Rice is the sixth president of Morehouse School of Medicine and the first woman to lead the free-standing medical institution. Montgomery Rice serves as both the president and CEO. A renowned infertility specialist and researcher, she most recently served as dean and executive vice president of Morehouse School of Medicine, where she has served since 2011. Prior to joining Morehouse, Montgomery Rice held faculty positions and leadership roles at various health centers, including academic health centers. Most notably, she was the founding director of the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color. Montgomery Rice was named to the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and received the 2017 Horatio Alger Award. For three consecutive years (2016-2018) Georgia Trend Magazine selected Montgomery Rice as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Other honors include the following: The Dean Griffin Community Service Award from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Girls Inc. 2019 Smart Award, The National Medical Association OB/GYN 2019 Legend of the Section Award, The Turknett Leadership Character Award (2018), Visions of Excellence Award, Atlanta Business League (2018), Links Incorporated Co-Founders Award (2018), Trumpet Vanguard Award (2015), The Dorothy I. Height Crystal Stair Award (2014), National Coalition of 100 Black Women - Women of Impact (2014), YWCA – Women of Achievement of Atlanta (2014) and Nashville (2007), American Medical Women’s Association Elizabeth Blackwell Medal (2011), and Working Mother Media Multicultural Women’s Legacy Award (2011). A Georgia native, Montgomery Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, an honorary degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Rush University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Hutzel Hospital. Montgomery Rice is married to Melvin Rice Jr., and they have two children.
Ag Expo Economic Benefits Reaching Beyond Moultrie

The annual Sunbelt Ag Expo's economic benefit reaches beyond its Colquitt County home. Tyrone Spearman, Media Director of the Expo, said that when the expo began over 40 years ago, there was only one motel in Moultrie.
World Series Economic Impact in Cobb County Estimated to be in the Millions

Cobb County can expect an economic windfall of at least $5 million each night that Truist Park hosts the World Series, says an Emory economic and business professor. “It could go up to about $10 million per night, but that figure might be on the high side,” said Tom Smith of the Goizueta Business School. “But I think you’re looking at somewhere between $15 million and $30 million if all three of the scheduled games are held.”
Cosby Johnson on the New Georgia Chamber Regional Office in Brunswick

Vice President of Government Affairs for the Georgia Chamber Cosby Johnson talks about the new Coastal Office in Brunswick and the main areas of focus to grow the coastal region. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Georgia Power Regional Director John Cornelius Elected as 2022 Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance Board of Directors’ Secretary

Georgia Power Metro South Regional Director John Cornelius has been elected as the 2022 Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance Board of Directors’ Secretary by their executive board. Cornelius was appointed to the board of directors this past March. Founded in 2014, the Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance is a public-private partnership to improve the...
