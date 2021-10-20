VCS weekly COVID update

The Real Good Food Co. launched its initial public offering on Thursday, with plans to offer 5.3 million shares priced at $14 to $16. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "RGF." Jefferies and William Blair are lead underwriters on the deal, with Truist and Nomura acting as co-managers. "Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods develops, markets, and manufactures comfort foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients that are sold in the health and wellness segment of the frozen food category," the company said in a statement.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO