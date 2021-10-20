CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

VCS weekly COVID update

valdostatoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe graphic below reflects all COVID-19 data that was...

valdostatoday.com

Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fact Check: Did Fauci, Pfizer Really Funded Drug Trials on Children?

In 2004 a journalist named Liam Scheff wrote an article called “The House That AIDS Built.”. In it, he wrote, “The drugs being given to the children are toxic they’re known to cause. genetic mutation, organ failure, bone marrow death, bodily deformations, brain damage and fatal skin disorders. If the...
HEALTH
Retraction Watch

COVID-19 vaccine-myocarditis paper to be permanently removed: Elsevier

A paper claiming that cases of myocarditis spiked after teenagers began receiving COVID-19 vaccines that earned a “temporary removal” earlier this month will be permanently removed, according to a publisher at Elsevier. As we reported last week, the article, “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Scientists discover a new covid variant that evades both the mRNA and DNA vaccines, could potentially lead to vicious vaccine cycle: Endless ‘variants,’ endless ‘boosters’

What are the odds of Covid 19 mutating without end, becoming endemic, and requiring new vaccines with no end sight? After ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7 billion doses administered worldwide, the unprecedented campaign to get everyone vaccinated has not eradicated the deadly virus. Just like...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Nightmare: Going From Pandemic To Endemic

There’s a massive difference between a pandemic and an endemic, and experts weigh in when the covid pandemic could turn endemic. Vox.com is analyzing the issue and they recently posted an article about the subject. The article begins by noting the fact that the broad consensus among experts is that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19 vaccination proof requirements changing

As COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in the area, as of this past Monday, Albertans need to provide proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to access many restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
