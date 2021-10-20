CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox is working on a feature that mutes your speakers when a headset is plugged in

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Xbox owners, switching from your speakers to a headset is about to become much more simple. Microsoft is currently testing out a feature that will automatically mute your speakers whenever you plug a headset into your Xbox controller. In a recent update to the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headset#Xbox Controller#Mute#Color Blindness#Xbox Insiders
Inverse

Xbox reveals a huge new feature that puts Sony and Nintendo to shame

We’ve all bought games we never got around to playing. But buyer’s remorse can be a particularly bitter pill to swallow upon realizing you quite literally cannot play a particular game. It's a feeling that’s all too familiar for millions of players with disabilities. That’s largely because major digital storefronts...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Jabra’s Evolve2 75 headset might be for hybrid working, but it’s also ready to rock

Jabra, a brand you may already know and recognize from its wireless audio products — namely some pretty awesome wireless earbuds — also delivers enterprise-level gear. Now, you may hear that phrase and feel your eyes start to gloss over, unless you’re running a B2B operation, but even still. The term “enterprise” doesn’t necessarily mean it’s only for a professional environment, especially with everyone working virtually or from home these days. In fact, Jabra’s latest release, the Evolve2 75 headset, is specifically designed for hybrid working, to include working remotely.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
gamingintel.com

Xbox VR Headset & Experience Further Away Than We Think

For those who are VR fans and have an Xbox, getting a VR headset-style experience on the platform might be further away than expected. VR definitely took off in more ways than many of us expected. It certainly piqued the interest of many big players in the industry like Valve.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming now features over 100 touch-enabled games

Xbox Cloud Gaming, a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, features a way to add touch controls to supported games. Microsoft has been steadily adding support for touch controls to more and more games, and has just hit a new milestone. There are now well over touch-enabled 100 games available...
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

IKEA Could Be Working On A Spotify-Enabled Bluetooth Speaker Lamp

Over the years, IKEA has evolved its product offering from just regular furniture to smart furniture and even dabbled in some tech. Some of you might recall that a few years ago, IKEA and Sonos teamed up for the SYMFONISK speaker which combined IKEA’s furniture and product design with Sonos’ speaker and audio streaming technology.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

JLab JBuds Work wireless over-ear headset gives you 60+ hours of Bluetooth playtime

Get more things done during the workday with the JLab JBuds Work wireless over-ear headset. It provides over 60 hours of Bluetooth playtime on one charge. Then, you can connect to this headset wirelessly via Bluetooth with your Mac, PC, smartphone, and more. There’s also the option for a wired connection. What’s more, with the Bluetooth Multipoint technology, this workspace gadget connects to two devices at once. Now that’s multitasking. Even better, you can remove an earcup for a more natural feel at the office. Additionally, the noise canceling mic wipes out environmental noise while another zeros in on your voice for great calls. Moreover, just flip the boom mic down to hang up or answer a call quickly. Finally, you can choose between 2 EQ settings: Music or Voice mode.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

10 Affordable Speakers for Your Laptop or Desktop Computer

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Upgrading your sound system can get pretty expensive. Not to worry though, if you’re looking to boost the sound coming from your laptop or desktop, we curated a list of some of the best affordable laptop speakers — most of which are priced at less than $100. While there are a lot of digital voice assistants on the market that can double as external speakers...
ELECTRONICS
New Haven Register

WhatsApp Business launches the new 'Collections' feature to organize your products and make shopping easier. See how it works.

WhatsApp Business has excellent news for entrepreneurs and consumers who use the platform. The messaging app has just launched the new 'Collections' feature to make shopping easier. WhatsApp Business 'Collections' will help sellers better organize their products, while buyers will save themselves from browsing through huge listings to find what...
CELL PHONES
purexbox.com

Phil Spencer: Xbox Won't Be Making A VR Headset Anytime Soon

Xbox head Phil Spencer has made numerous comments about his lack of interest in getting into the VR hardware space in the past, and if you were hoping he'd changed his mind, we've unfortunately got some bad news to share. Spencer mentioned during WSJ Tech Live earlier this week that...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Razer Kaira Pro Xbox headset review: Bluetooth and Xbox wireless combine

As more of us shift our gaming habits to mobile devices, more headset manufacturers are looking to slide Bluetooth options into their headset lineup. This latest one from Razer, the Kaira Pro, looks to balance a rich feature set with an affordable price point. Will they succeed and end up on our best Xbox One headset or best Xbox Series X, Series S headsets lists? Let's take a look (and a listen).
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Razer’s ridiculous RGB face mask is now available for $100

Several months ago, Razer revealed an RGB-covered face mask design for gamers during the COVID-19 pandemic. What first looked like a sort of gag turned into a reality when the company announced that it would actually make the masks available for purchase. Well, the time has finally come. Razer has...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Update Surprises Players With Two Long-Awaited Features

Xbox's October update is finally adding not just one, but two long-awaited and highly-requested features. The first of these two features is limited to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users and it's one many couldn't believe wasn't supported at launch. If you own a PS5, you'll have noticed that the dashboard is in 4K. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dashboard is not. It's in 1080p, upsacled to 4K, which is puzzling for a console that uses 4K gaming as a selling point. That said, this is being addressed, and according to Xbox the upgrade improves "sharpness and text readability."
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Razer Kraken V3 headset lets you hear and feel when you get blown up

Gaming PC and accessory company Razer on Thursday announced the Kraken V3 gaming headset, which uses haptic vibrations to amplify your gaming audio experience. Made for PC, Mac and PlayStation gamers, the redesigned headsets combine designs and features from previous Kraken models with Razer's BlackShark and Nari headset families. Razer's...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy