Angel Oak Companies, a leading vertically integrated asset manager delivering innovative mortgage and consumer credit solutions, is pleased to announce that David Raju has been appointed its Group Chief Information Officer. Raju was previously the founder and CEO of Covience, an advisory services and banking-as-a-service platform that was acquired by Angel Oak in September 2021. In his new role, Raju will oversee the development, optimization and integration of technology that will improve the digital transformation across all Angel Oak companies.

