CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

University of Georgia and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes

metroatlantaceo.com
 9 days ago

The University of Georgia Athletic Association has expanded its LeGAcy Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program to include opportunities for Georgia student-athletes to work with The Brandr Group (TBG) to establish group licensing agreements. The opportunity is extended to all student-athletes in all 21 of the school’s varsity sports including the...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
metroatlantaceo.com

#WomensSmallBusinessMonth, Georgia Women Create Online Group to Connect, Network!

During Women’s Small Business Month, a group of Georgia professional women is using Facebook to connect and network. The women, all in marketing and communications, created a Facebook Group called “Marketing & Communications Women of Atlanta.”. Since 2011, the community has grown into a safe space for women to learn,...
GEORGIA STATE
communityvoiceks.com

Newman Universities AJ Morris Selected as TCV Student-Athlete of the Week

AJ Morris is a graduate transfer 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard on the Newman University Jets basketball team. Morris received his bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from Alcorn State University before transferring to Newman to pursue a master’s in Business Administration. A Cary, NC native, Morris nearly committed to Newman in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
uoregon.edu

UO launches initiative to support student-athlete marketing

As college athletics enters a new era, the Lundquist College of Business’s Warsaw Sports Marketing Center is joining forces with the School of Journalism and Communication to launch the Oregon Accelerator, a first-of-its-kind, full-service, student-led marketing and branding collective to help support UO athletes. The Oregon Accelerator will help guide...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
virginiasports.com

Student-Athlete Group Pushing Mental Health to Forefront

CHARLOTTESVILLE –– The video dropped Sept. 30 on social media platforms. It showed 15 student-athletes, representing 10 teams at the University of Virginia, speaking about a subject that can have life-or-death consequences: mental health. The student-athletes are members of the UVA chapter of Morgan’s Message, an organization formed to honor...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
metroatlantaceo.com

Continuum Legal Group Launches in Atlanta

Continuum Legal Group LLP is launching in Atlanta with 12 experienced attorneys offering a full suite of services for businesses and individuals. Continuum’s clients will get the personal touch of a boutique firm with the full-service expertise of top attorneys in six primary practice areas: employment, commercial litigation, corporate, real estate, lending and environmental law. The firm is comprised of attorneys who’ve been collaborating for years. Its unique footprint in the legal space in Atlanta includes representing a wide range of clients from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Times

Evangelical group sues University of Houston over registration

An evangelical Christian group sued the University of Houston-Clear Lake on Monday, claiming that the school violated its religious freedom in refusing to grant it “recognized” status as a campus organization. Attorneys for the group Ratio Christi note that it has won settlements against schools in Georgia and Colorado over...
COLLEGES
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia’s Own Commits $300,000 to GSU Professional Development Initiative

Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the third largest credit union in the state, announced a three-year, $300,000 partnership with Georgia State University’s (GSU) Career Advancement Center. A division of the Robinson College of Business, the initiative is designed to engage undergraduate students and offer opportunities to match their formal education with “real-world” opportunities from the local business community.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Track And Field#Legacy Name#Nil#Tbg#Altius Sports Partners#Bulldog
metroatlantaceo.com

Commissioner Gary Black Named 2021 National Friend of Extension

Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary W. Black has been recognized as the 2021 National Friend of Extension by Epsilon Sigma Phi for his outstanding support for Extension. Commissioner Black was nominated for the national recognition by the University of Georgia's Alpha Beta chapter after being selected as the Georgia recipient in 2020.
SAVANNAH, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Gov. Kemp Names 27 Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced 27 appointments to various boards and commissions. Valerie Montgomery Rice is the sixth president of Morehouse School of Medicine and the first woman to lead the free-standing medical institution. Montgomery Rice serves as both the president and CEO. A renowned infertility specialist and researcher, she most recently served as dean and executive vice president of Morehouse School of Medicine, where she has served since 2011. Prior to joining Morehouse, Montgomery Rice held faculty positions and leadership roles at various health centers, including academic health centers. Most notably, she was the founding director of the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color. Montgomery Rice was named to the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and received the 2017 Horatio Alger Award. For three consecutive years (2016-2018) Georgia Trend Magazine selected Montgomery Rice as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Other honors include the following: The Dean Griffin Community Service Award from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Girls Inc. 2019 Smart Award, The National Medical Association OB/GYN 2019 Legend of the Section Award, The Turknett Leadership Character Award (2018), Visions of Excellence Award, Atlanta Business League (2018), Links Incorporated Co-Founders Award (2018), Trumpet Vanguard Award (2015), The Dorothy I. Height Crystal Stair Award (2014), National Coalition of 100 Black Women - Women of Impact (2014), YWCA – Women of Achievement of Atlanta (2014) and Nashville (2007), American Medical Women’s Association Elizabeth Blackwell Medal (2011), and Working Mother Media Multicultural Women’s Legacy Award (2011). A Georgia native, Montgomery Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, an honorary degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Rush University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Hutzel Hospital. Montgomery Rice is married to Melvin Rice Jr., and they have two children.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

National Report Gives Kennesaw State ‘A’ for Core Curriculum Quality

Kennesaw State University is one of only 24 colleges and universities in the nation to receive an “A” for core curriculum excellence in the 2021–22 “What Will They Learn?” report by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA). KSU ranked in the top 2.1 percent among the more than...
KENNESAW, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia’s Public Charter High Schools Surpass State Graduation Rate

Georgia’s public charter schools are improving the state’s overall public school system by ensuring more Georgia students graduate from high school. According to data released from the Georgia Department of Education, the collective 2021 graduation rate for Georgia’s charter schools is 89.1%. That’s more than five percentage points higher than the state graduation rate (83.7%). That percentage increases when brick-and-mortar (non-virtual) public charter schools are compared to the state average. Georgia’s non-virtual public charter schools outperformed the state graduation rate by almost nine percentage points—92.5% compared to 83.7%.
GEORGIA STATE
mediapost.com

Sway Group Launches Student Athlete Recruitment Site After NCAA Modifies NIL Rules

In June the National Collegiate Athletic Association voted to allow college athletes to earn money and otherwise benefit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL) via endorsements, sponsorships and other commercial endeavors. Now influencer marketing and branded content agency Sway Group has launched a new recruitment website to capitalize on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
metroatlantaceo.com

GACVB's Jay Markwalter on Georgia's Tourism Industry

Jay Markwalter with the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus talks about getting Georgia's tourism industry back to normal. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy