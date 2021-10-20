CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State Receives $5M Grant to Establish a Center of Research Excellence in Science & Technology

A team of researchers at Georgia State University has been awarded a prestigious five-year, $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s Centers of Research Excellence in Science and Technology (CREST) program, which supports the research capabilities of minority-serving institutions through the establishment of centers that effectively integrate education and...

