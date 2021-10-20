Georgia State Receives $5M Grant to Establish a Center of Research Excellence in Science & Technology

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Most of us in Colorado have heard of THC and CBD, but there are many other cannabinoids with medicinal qualities. That’s what a new, unique research facility at Colorado State University will study. (credit: CBS) CSU celebrated the grand opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center on Tuesday. It took years of planning – and some patience with COVID-related delays – but the alumna behind the project was happy to see its doors finally open. “The idea behind this lab is we want to explore other cannabinoids,” Leslie Buttorff, CEO of Panacea Life Sciences, told CBS4. “Most...

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO