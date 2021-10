It’s starting to get cold out (in some parts of the country, at least), so that means the barrel-aged beer releases will soon start flowing. Founders is getting ahead of the flood this season with two new offerings under their KBS line, KBS Espresso and KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa. Espresso isn’t technically new, as it was first released in 2019, but as this one appears to be a periodic vintage release, we’re taking a look at the 2021 offering to see if it’s still up to par. Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa is the newest addition to the KBS line, and while the name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, it at least lets a beer drinker know what to expect, which is getting harder and harder with the proliferation of craft brews on the shelves these days. Anyway, let’s dive in and see what’s what with these.

