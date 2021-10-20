CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Centennial Yards Redevelopment & Equal and Small Businesses Opportunity Programs, Advance in Atlanta City Council

metroatlantaceo.com
 9 days ago

Important items on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ legislative agenda moved forward today in Atlanta City Council. Centennial Yards Redevelopment: With a focus on historic community investment and equity, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms put forth legislation to invest $33.5 million of historic community benefits, including:. Affordable housing funds which will...

metroatlantaceo.com

