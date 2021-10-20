CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd delays his 2022 World Tour to next summer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd is pushing back the start of his 2022 world tour to next summer and moving the events from arenas to stadiums. In a statement, the Weeknd said, “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand...

Detroit News

The Weeknd cancels arena tour, announces stadium tour

January Little Caesars Arena date is no longer happening, but save your tears: the Toronto superstar says he's planning something even bigger. Everybody waiting for the Weeknd will have to wait a little bit longer. The Toronto superstar's upcoming tour — which included a Jan. 27 show at Little Caesars...
DETROIT, MI
NYLON

The Weeknd Postponed His After Hours Tour to 2022

The Weeknd is revamping his After Hours tour, and pushing the dates back until next year. This afternoon the singer-songwriter announced plans to re-work the highly-anticipated concert to suit a larger audience. On Instagram he wrote, “The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022. Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires special stadiums.”
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

We have to wait a little longer to see The Weeknd: Tour postponed to Summer 2022

We have good news and bad news, which do you want first? Okay, bad news, The Weekend’s tour has been postponed, but good news, in doing so it’s also expanding. Yes, sad but true. As Abel (his government name) announced on Instagram, the newly titled After Hours Til Dawn Tour is moving from arenas to stadiums and though official dates are “forthcoming” we do know it “will commence in the summer of 2022.”
CELEBRITIES
Max Martin
NME

The Weeknd pushes world tour back to 2022, expands to stadiums

The Weeknd has postponed his forthcoming world tour for a third time, now slated to kick off in the summer of 2022. The announcement was made overnight (October 18) on the singer’s social media, with a statement citing the “constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows”. The Weeknd...
CELEBRITIES
djmag.com

Swedish House Mafia drop The Weeknd collaboration, announce 44-date world tour

Swedish House Mafia have released their long-awaited collaboration with The Weeknd, 'Moth To A Flame'. Out today, the track was first teased during the Swedish trio's performance at September's MTV VMAs when The Weeknd also posted a pair of snippets of music to his Instagram page. The new song is...
MUSIC
