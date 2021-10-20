CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabalenka returns with win over Tomljanovic at Kremlin Cup

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) -- Aryna Sabalenka played a match for the first time since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals and subsequently testing positive for the coronavirus, beating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the...

