NECA Launches a TMNT Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster Figure for Halloween

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for Halloween, NECA has announced a crossover line of action figures featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as classic Universal monsters. The first figure in this wave is Raphael as Frankenstein's monster, and we have to say - it looks amazing. The Frankenstein Raphael figure is 7-inch...

comicbook.com

