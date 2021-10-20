NECA Launches a TMNT Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster Figure for Halloween

It may be hard to remember, given it’s nearly been 15 years since this was true, but David Gordon Green was once a small-scale indie director who often made films focusing on communities before he got caught in the literal undertow of Seth Rogen-styled comedies and was pushed out to the unfamiliar waters of Hollywood genre “content.” His time spent afloat here has been bizarre, to say the very least, especially before he became the new auteur-in-residence behind Blumhouse’s biggest properties: He had a few hits (Pineapple Express, Stronger), a few misses (Our Brand is Crisis, The Sitter, Your Highness), and occasionally returned to his roots for some fascinating small-scale cinema (Joe, Prince Avalanche, Manglehorn). Until Halloween hit in 2018, it felt like he was slowly becoming more famous for his TV work — when you’re working on shows as good as Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones, is it really that surprising? — but, again, him taking the reins from Rob Zombie and crafting a pretty great “legacyquel” transformed that trajectory. Now the dude’s got a deal worth many millions of dollars to make Exorcist films for Blumhouse, and, of course, has two Halloween films left in the pipeline, the first of which, Halloween Kills, arrives in theaters (and on Peacock, but come on) this week, and represents in some part a meeting of the Gordon Green of yore and the one with the fat stacks.

