NYPD union vows to sue city just hours after Mayor Bill de Blasio warns that any city employees who refuses to get the vaccine by November 1 will be placed on unpaid leave

The leader of New York City's largest police union vowed to sue the city Wednesday after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier in the day that all municipal workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk being fired.

Patrick Lynch called the mandate an infringement of personal rights in response to de Blasio forcing all city workers to at least receive their first shot by November 1.

'From the beginning of the de Blasio administration’s haphazard vaccine rollout, we have fought to make the vaccine available to every member who chooses it, while also protecting their right to make that personal medical decision in consultation with their own doctor,' said Lynch, the president of New York’s Police Benevolent Association.

'Now that the city has moved to unilaterally impose a mandate, we will proceed with legal action to protect our members' rights.'

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa also ripped the mandate by the lame-duck mayor as 'draconian,' saying it was unconscionable given that the workers being forced to get vaccinated are the heroes who helped through the pandemic.

'This is like Michael Corleone in The Godfather, on his way out, he's settling all scores,' Sliwa told DailyMail.com. 'There's been no problems in terms of those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or religious beliefs to be tested once a week. What is the point of all this? If they are not vaccinated or can't be vaccinated, test them. But this just seems like the power that de Blasio wants to exert on his way out.'

Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his new mandate for all public employees, including cops are firefighters, to get the COVID-19 vaccine during appearance on Morning Joe on Wednesday

Pat Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, has been an outspoken critic of vaccine mandates

The mandate, which immediately impacts about 160,000 employees including cops and firefighters, will require at least one vaccine dose by November 1, with no weekly testing option for those wishing to opt out.

'We've given people a lot of time. It's time to keep moving. We are here to keep you safe so you can keep everyone else safe,' the lame-duck mayor said Wednesday at a press conference. 'We need you to keep everyone around you in the workplace safe, we need to make sure the people you encounter are safe.'

All employees who refuse will be placed on unpaid leave.

Sliwa promised - if elected - to rehire anyone laid off due to the mandates and if the budget allowed for it, compensate them for any lost wages.

De Blasio's decree has lead to an impending uprising on a police force fighting a wave of violent crime that saw assaults soar 18.5 percent and robberies go up 6 percent from this time last year as the NYPD revealed it had made more than 3,400 gun arrests in 2021.

'The mayor has no idea what he's doing. We're going to lose half of our cops and half of our fire department if this goes through, and then what?' an unidentified Brooklyn official told the New York Post.

In an attempt to further encourage public employees to get the jab, any city worker who gets their first shot between now and October 29 will receive a $500 bonus in their paycheck.

The new vaccine requirement will immediately apply to 160,500 workers, of whom 71 percent have already received at least dose, according to the statement.

De Blasio specifically cited the success of getting healthcare workers (95 percent) and education employees (96 percent) vaccinated.

However, the vaccine uptake thus far among the city's law enforcement and fire services is significantly lower.

The NYPD has a vaccination rate of 69 percent among its 55,000 officers and civilian members. The FDNY - which is comprised of 10,951 uniformed firefighting employees, 4,274 uniformed EMS employees, and 2,096 civilian employees - has a vaccination rate at just 59 percent.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an interview with NY1 on Tuesday that he is in full support of the vaccine mandate for cops.

'We lost three members last week, two of them to COVID, and I think it's all unnecessary, to some degree,' said Shea.

'I just think everyone all across this country, really, should be embracing these vaccines.'

Pat Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement that the union is going to consider legal action

The new mandate builds upon an announcement in July that city employees would be required to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.

'Vaccinations are critical to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. This mandate is a bold step that protects our families, friends, and communities, including those that are not yet eligible for the vaccine such as our City's youngest residents. It builds on our continued leadership and innovative strategies to fighting this pandemic and bring us a step closer to a recovery for all. Thank you to the dedicated City workforce for your continued service throughout this pandemic,' said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Melanie Hartzog.

The deadline for the first jab will be extended to Dec. 1 for uniformed correction officers because of staff shortages at problem-wracked Rikers Island, de Blasio said.

'We need people to come back, and we need to address real situations there, so we've added a month for that small group only,' he said. 'But it's still a mandate.'

The move comes amid sweeping vaccine mandates across America which caused thousands of unvaccinated employees to be suspended or fired, while a slew of high profile companies have also issued vaccine mandates among their workforce.

Critics of the mandate have railed against a perceived deprivation of freedom which forces workers to choose between unemployment or the vaccine, while supporters believe the threat of the virus justifies a mandatory inoculation policy.

The issue has come to a head in Chicago, where the police union has fought against Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Oct. 15 deadline for all public employees to report their vaccination status to a city-run portal.

The police union's website again on Tuesday directed members to not comply, but also has offered an option to comply while providing a form to show they are doing so 'under complete duress and threats of termination,' NBC5 Chicago reported.

'Don't let them confuse you, or bully you, into going onto the portal,' said Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

As of Monday, 4,500 police officers did not report their vaccination status by the expired deadline, officials said, with 21 officers being placed on unpaid status as a result of refusing to submit their information to the portal.

In Washington state, nearly 1,900 public employees have either quit or been fired due to a vaccine requirement. That's about three percent of the 63,000 Washington state workers subject to Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 order.

President Joe Biden in September signed an executive order which states companies of 100 employees or more must get their employees vaccinated or introduce regular testing.

In accordance with New York City's current vaccine mandates, healthcare workers and Department of Education staff are required to have been inoculated against COVID-19.

Hundreds of New York City healthcare workers were suspended without pay or fired from their positions just weeks ago, when a state wide vaccine mandate required all workers to be vaccinated by September 27.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education's mandate came into effect on Monday October 1, after the US Supreme Court blocked an injunction from a group of teachers and school workers requesting the mandate to be blocked.

New York City has one of the strictest sets of coronavirus restrictions in America.

Besides the vaccine mandates, a person must show their proof-of-vaccine card to gain access to most public venues, and individuals without proof of inoculation are largely barred from every day places such as bars, restaurants and theatres.

More than 75 percent of eligible Americans have received at least one jab of the vaccine, with about 57 percent of the population fully vaccinated against the virus.

By contrast, data from the CDC released over the weekend suggests that 65 percent of the total population of New York state is fully vaccinated, equating to nearly 13 million residents.

Hundreds of New York City healthcare workers were suspended without pay or fired from their positions just weeks ago, when a state wide vaccine mandate required all workers to be vaccinated by September 27 (pictured: Freedom Rally in Times Square, October 16)

Nearly 1,000 reportedly gathered at Times Square over the weekend to march on streets as part of the rally to protest vaccination mandates in New York City

Tom Sheppard, a member of New York City's Community Education Council, said that enforcing vaccinations will only serve to break people's trust in the government and the healthcare system.

'​​Overusing heavy-handed mandates that threaten people's livelihoods is seen as cruel,' said Sheppard.

'You may even mean well, but doing it this way erodes trust instead of building it.'

The vaccine mandates have sparked considerable mistrust among disadvantaged and low-income communities who were hit hardest by coronavirus restrictions and can not afford to lose their jobs over the vaccine.

The ever-expanding vaccine mandates and widespread restrictions have triggered a mass-exodus of New Yorkers from the state, heading for the warmer climes and relaxed restrictions of Florida.

More than 33,500 New Yorkers moved to Florida in the 10 months prior to July, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, up 32 percent from the same period in the previous year.

In the private sector, General Electric has become the latest company to require all US-based workers to get their jab, announcing last week their vaccine policy had been updated to instruct all workers to be vaccinated by December 8.

As a federal contractor who sells jet engines and other equipment to the government, GE said its 56,000 employees must comply with the executive order and joins giant firms such as IBM, Alphabet Inc. and Facebook requiring some or all staff to be vaccinated.

IBM, which employees more than 100,000 people in the US, said that all US employees must comply with the vaccine deadline or face unpaid suspensions, while United Airlines and American Airlines have even said they would fire unvaccinated employees.

General Electric will require its 56,000 US employees to vaccinate against COVID-19 according to its newly updated vaccine policy (pictured: GE's Global Operations offices in Cincinnati, Ohio)

Companies across the country impose vaccine mandates for workers - and even visitors

AT&T - Only managers must be vaccinated

Alaska Airlines - All US employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8

American Airlines - All US employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 24 or face termination

Amtrak - All employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 and new employees must show proof of vaccination starting Oct. 4. Employees could be granted medical or religious exemptions and will instead undergo weekly Covid-19 testing

Ascension Health - All employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 12, including those working remotely

Capital One - All employees must be vaccinated before returning to work, with offices scheduled to reopen in November

Centene Corporation - All employees must provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular Covid-19 testing and wear masks at all times in the office

Chevron - Expatriate employees, workers traveling internationally, and employees on U.S.-flagged ships must be vaccinated. Offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico must be vaccinated by Nov. 1

Cisco - All office workers must be vaccinated

Citigroup - All employees working in major cities must be vaccinated

CNN - All employees must be vaccinated and three have already been fired for violating the policy

CVS - Pharmacists must be vaccinated by Nov. 30 and corporate workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 31, with exemptions for medical and religious reasons

Deloitte - All employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 11

Delta Air Lines - All employees must be vaccinated or pay an additional $200 per month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan

Disney - All Disney cast members must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 22

DoorDash - All corporate employees working in person must be vaccinated

Envision Healthcare - All employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 with medical and religious exemptions

Equinox - New York City employees and members must be vaccinated beginning in September

Facebook - All US office workers must be vaccinated

Ford - All employees who travel for international business must be vaccinated

Frontier Airlines - All employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or undergo weekly Covid-19 testing

General Electric - All U.S. employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8, with exemptions for medical or religious reason

Gilead Sciences - All U.S. employees and contractors must be vaccine by Oct. 1 with exemptions for medical and religious reasons

Goldman Sachs - All office staff and visitors must be vaccinated and will be subjected to regular Covid-19 testing starting September 7, with no exemptions

Google - All office workers must be vaccinated

Hawaii Airlines - All employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, but could apply for medical or religious exemptions and instead undergo regular Covid-19 testing

Hess - Employees who work in the Gulf of Mexico must be vaccinated by Nov. 1

IBM - All U.S. employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8, with exemptions for medical or religious reason, or face unpaid suspensions

JetBlue Airways - All US employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8

Johnson and Johnson - All U.S. employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 4 with exemptions for medical or religious reason

Lyft - All office workers must be vaccinated

McDonald’s - All U.S. employees, excluding those at corporate or franchise restaurants, must be vaccinated by Oct. 11

MGM Resorts - Salaried office employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15 and new office employees must be vaccinated starting Aug. 30. Las Vegas employees must undergo regular Covid-19 testing

Microsoft - All office workers and guests must be vaccinated by Oct. 4

Moderna - All US employees must be vaccinated by October

Morgan Stanley - All employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 1

Netflix - Anyone working in or visiting the company's offices must be vaccinated

Northwestern Mutual - All office workers must be vaccinated with exemptions for medical or religious reason

Norwegian Cruise Line - All crew and passengers must be vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding

Pfizer - All U.S. employees and contractors must be vaccinated or undergo weekly Covid-19 testing

Politico - All employees must be vaccinated

Saks Fifth Avenue - All office employees must be vaccinated

Salesforce - All office workers must be vaccinated

The New York Times - All office workers must be vaccinated

The Washington Post - All employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 13

TJX - Only Home and Regional Office Associates must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 with medical and religious exemptions

Twitter - All office workers in San Francisco and New York must be vaccinated

Tyson Foods - All U.S. employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 and other staffers by Nov. 1 with medical and religious exemptions

Uber - All office workers must be vaccinated

United Airlines - All U.S. employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 25 with medical and religious exemptions

UPS - All headquarters and office building employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 1

Walgreens - All workers in support offices must be vaccinated by Sept. 30 or undergo weekly Covid-19 testing

Walmart - All staff at its headquarters and managers traveling within the U.S. must be vaccinated by Oct. 4, with medical and religious exemptions

Walt Disney parks - All on-site salaried and non-union employees must be vaccinated. Union employees have until Oct. 22 with medical and religious exemptions