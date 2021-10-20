CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How vaccines for kids ages 5-11 will roll out

By Sasha Pezenik
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPMYa_0cX0zjMF00

With wind chill already dragging temperatures down to the low 30s in Anchorage, Alaska, nurse manager Deyana Thayer has her insulated snow gear ready to go as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is finally available for younger children -- since her team will brave the elements to administer the shot in drive-thru clinics that make it easier for kids to get it in the warm comfort of their family’s’ car.

Though regulatory bodies are still weeks away from greenlighting a vaccine for children as young as five , meticulous planning and coordination between state and federal health officials has already been underway for weeks to stand up the complex nationwide launch.

“Quite a few parents are waiting on pins and needles,” Thayer said.

The White House on Wednesday announced its plan to distribute vaccine to cover the some 28 million children ages 5-11 if authorized, including a national public education campaign to "reach parents and guardians with accurate and culturally-responsive information about the vaccine and the risks that COVID-19 poses to children."

The administration is "eagerly awaiting" federal regulators' review, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told reporters, and have "a lot of reasons to be hopeful" about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

"We need everyone on board for the work ahead of us, because every parent should have the information and tools that they need to help keep their kids safe and to help protect the kids under five who can't get vaccinated yet," Murthy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Syf1H_0cX0zjMF00
Shawn Rocco/Duke University via Reuters - PHOTO: Bridgette Melo, 5, holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021.

In a new operational planning guide sent to state health officials and obtained by ABC News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises jurisdictions should be "ready to vaccinate" the newly eligible group, following Food and Drug Administration and CDC signoff.

CDC advises states to request their pediatric doses in advance -- even before the FDA advisory panel meets to debate whether to move ahead -- in hopes of smoothing the way for an eventual "manageable and equitable launch."

Those "pre-orders" are allowed to begin Wednesday.

"This is as much of a logistical puzzle as it is a communication or a scientific one," Dr. Nirav Shah, President of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and director of the Maine CDC said. "Make no mistake, this is an all hands on deck situation."

To prioritize the "increased logistics needed" during initial rollout, the government is preparing to temporarily halt shipments of adult Pfizer doses during the first week of the pediatric launch, according to planning documents. While paused, adult doses' availability still should not be impacted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHdTg_0cX0zjMF00
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Melissa Wong, a teacher at Yung Wing School P.S. 124, gives a lesson to her masked students in their classroom on Sept. 27, 2021, in New York City.
MORE: Why you shouldn't rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before it's your turn

An imminent vaccine for kids follows a summer where pediatric COVID infections soared -- upping the ante on protecting tender ages from the pandemic’s worst, and additionally stopping children from passing the virus to other vulnerable people.

“There will be a lot of pent up demand,” Shah said.

The FDA and CDC must sign off before shots to kids are given; key meetings with independent advisers are set for late October and the first week of November.

Once greenlighted, the pediatric doses will be sent to thousands of sites across the country, including more than 25,000 pediatricians’ offices, more than 100 children’s hospitals, tens of thousands of pharmacies, and hundreds of school and community- based clinics, the White House announced Wednesday.

Though the White House has purchased 65 million Pfizer pediatric vaccine doses -- more than enough to fully vaccine all children ages 5-11 in America -- the first launch will dole doses out in waves based on states’ eligible population of kids. Shipments can recalibrate based on shifting demand.

Within days, more than 15 millions of doses are set to begin distribution across the country: roughly 10 million allocated to states, five million to pharmacies, and approximately 265,000 for other federal health agencies, three sources familiar with the rollout said, with a focus on sites already with the infrastructure in place.

“Parents want to get the vaccine in a place where they trust, and their child is comfortable,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.

But pediatricians cannot shoulder the rollout alone, Shah and Hannan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ccM8_0cX0zjMF00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Children arrive for class on the first day of school reopening on Dec. 7, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York.

Combatting not only the pandemic, they're also giving seasonal flu shots and other vaccinations for the same age group -- like Measles Mumps and Rubella, Chickenpox and HPV, all are also typically given to kids within the five to 11 range, but which have different storage requirements from the COVID vaccine.

Vaccinators must now also juggle two different COVID vaccine formulas: a full dose for older adolescents and adults -- and one third of that dose one for younger children.

MORE: Why breakthrough COVID deaths can be misunderstood

To troubleshoot any ensuing confusion, federal health officials are outlining a new color-coded cap system for each formulation of the vaccine, though still "preliminary." Purple-capped vials will contain doses for adult and older adolescents, a chart offered to states said; orange-capped vials will contain doses for kids aged 5-11.

In New York, the state’s largest healthcare provider Northwell Health is considering colored bracelets to help coordinate which dose goes to which child, division chief of general pediatrics at Cohen’s Medical Center Dr. Sophia Jan said.

Even with "sufficient" supply, as the administration has assured, distribution could pose a challenge in some rural areas, where the population of eligible kids may be more spread out across many miles, Hannan said.

"The logistical challenge will be matching everyone up, matching the vaccine with a vaccinator and then getting the word to parents to make all those pieces come together," Shah said.

The CDC-backed website VaccineFinder, which helps connect eligible people with vaccine appointments, plans to update their provider portal to allow for booking kids' shots, once available. The site was founded by Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital and an ABC News contributor, who runs the site in partnership with Boston Children's, Castlight Health and the CDC.

Schools offer an attractive locus to meet kids where they’re at, and some jurisdictions plan to use them as a "mainstay" of the pediatric rollout, Shah said, including in Maine.

Columbus Ohio health officials are looking at holding after-school and weekend clinics in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and area schools, public health spokesperson Kelli Newman said.

New York’s Northwell plans to deploy staff specifically trained to work with young children and children with special needs, partnering with schools and places of worship for further community engagement, Jan said.

That outreach will be a crucial piece of the puzzle.

"Making sure that folks have the information, that it's accurate, that it's timely -- that's going to be challenge number one, two three," Shah said.

MORE: COVID-19 updates: FDA could authorize Moderna, J&J booster shots Wednesday

The CDC has already released promotional materials in English and Spanish offering guidance on how to talk with parents about the shot.

On Wednesday, the administration stressed the importance of meeting families "where they are" in their education campaign, not only working with schools, pharmacies and pediatricians but also with children’s hospitals for clinics on nights and weekends; and deploying mobile clinics to ensure as much accessibility as possible.

Pediatric doses will be packaged and shipped with "all the supplies need to vaccinate kids, including smaller needles," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

In Maine, health officials are hoping to run ads timed with authorization, focused on parents’ education about the shot’s safety and protection against the virus.

"We want to almost preserve the bandwidth of pediatricians to contend with and work with and educate parents who are extremely hesitant," Shah said.

State health officials expect "more questions" than ever before with the pediatric rollout, Shah said -- and they’re bent on being ready to answer them with good information.

"It's understandable because of what's at stake," he said.

ABC News' Anne Flaherty, Eric M. Strauss and Sony Salzman contributed to this report.

Comments / 159

(ACE) ArmChair Economist.
7d ago

Find it creepy how hard they push this experimental vaccine when they have no clue what the side effects will be. Especially with children

Reply(17)
58
Annette Scott
7d ago

Quit calling it a Vaccine! it's NOT a vaccine as it does not prevent the virus it just lessens your symptoms and chances of being hospitalized. Look up the definition of Vaccine in the dictionary(an older dictionary before the meaning got changed last year to allow them to call it a vaccine so they could require this so called vaccine), this shot does not meet the definition of Vaccine.

Reply(17)
28
David Willetts
7d ago

if you can't convince adults to get vaxed, how do you convince them to get the children vaxed? this is an overreach by the government. people should decide what's best for their child not out communist government. last I knew this was still America and we had freedom of choice

Reply(4)
24
Related
KCCI.com

Iowa pediatricians prepare for vaccine authorization for kids ages 5-11

DES MOINES, Iowa — The nation is potentially days away from a final authorization to get kids ages five to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19. "We're very hopeful that soon Iowa's children will be able to get vaccinated," said Dr. Amy Shriver, a pediatrician at Blank Children's Hospital. The Iowa Department...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
wjbc.com

White House details plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

The White House on Wednesday unveiled its plans to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, pending US Food and Drug Administration authorization. The Biden administration has secured enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 who would become eligible for vaccination if the vaccine is authorized for that age group and will help equip more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices, hundreds of community health centers and rural health clinics as well as tens of thousands of pharmacies to administer the shots, according to the White House.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KSNT News

Nearly 265,000 kids age 5-11 could soon be eligible for vaccines in Kansas; How soon could they get a shot?

TOPEKA (KSNT) — National preparations are underway as the White House and pediatricians eagerly await the authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5-11. According to a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are about 265,000 Kansans eligible in this age group. However, the state will not be disclosing plans for […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nirav Shah
Person
Vivek Murthy
Axios

White House unveils plan to "quickly" vaccinate kids ages 5-11

The White House on Wednesday released its plan to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11, pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration of the first COVID-19 shot for that age group. The big picture: The White House said it has secured enough vaccine supply to equip...
POTUS
Marin Independent Journal

Editorial: COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11 could be a lifesaver

The White House announced earlier this week that it is ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 if the Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s application for emergency use in early November. The Biden administration said it has bought enough doses for all 28 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#On Children#Vaccinations#The White House#Surgeon#Duke University#Reuters
Monterey County Herald

Monterey County prepares for COVID-19 vaccinations of kids age 5-11

SALINAS — The Monterey County Health Department says it is preparing for the rollout of vaccinations for 5-11-year-olds and that preordering is now underway for eligible vaccinators. Once the vaccine is approved for children of that age by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
WDIO-TV

Whitmer orders Michigan to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed the state to expedite the ordering of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 so that it will be quickly available if the federal government gives it the green light. Her directive Tuesday came the same day an advisory committee to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Vallejo Times-Herald

COVID: FDA expert panel blesses vaccine for kids age 5-11

A panel of medical experts advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded Tuesday that the benefits of vaccinating children ages 5-11with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — at a third of the dosage given teens and adults — outweigh the risks of rare but potentially dangerous side effects like heart inflammation.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Boston Herald

FDA panel votes to authorize Pfizer vaccine in kids age 5-11

A coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11 moved one step closer to authorization as an independent Food and Drug Administration panel voted to clear that shot in that age group. “Use of this vaccine will prevent death, will prevent ICU admission and will prevent significant adverse outcomes in children,” said...
HEALTH
AFP

US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

A medical panel of US government advisors endorsed the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds Tuesday, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. Earlier, top FDA vaccine scientist Peter Marks said younger children were "far from being spared harm of Covid-19," adding that, in this group, there had been 1.9 million infections and 8,300 hospitalizations, roughly a third of which required intensive care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy